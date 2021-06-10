Myanmar military junta accuses Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption





The new indictment follows an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission into several allegations against Suu Kyi. She found him “guilty of committing corruption using her rank,” Myanmar’s state-run Global New Light said. She was charged under Article 55 of the Anti-Corruption Law, and if found guilty she could face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Suu Kyi was ousted from her position of state counselor and de facto leader of the country when the military took power in a February 1 coup. She has been held in custody ever since and has been charged with a series of crimes that her lawyers and supporters consider politically motivated.

The commission said Suu Kyi “misused her authority” in renting land and a building to open the headquarters of the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation, where she served as mayor. She said a request for land to establish a Vocational School of Horticulture as part of the foundation in the capital, Naypyidaw, had not been carried out “in accordance with procedures, but with its power and authority”.

Suu Kyi’s lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, called the bribery and corruption cases “absurd” and “unfounded”. “I have never met any more honest and incorruptible statesman like Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. She may have flaws, but personal greed and corruption are not her traits. Those who accuse her of greed and corruption are spitting to heaven, “he said. Three other former officials were also charged with corruption, Global New Light said. The case files were opened against them at police stations on Wednesday, the newspaper added. Suu Kyi has been charged with a series of crimes involving illegal possession of hand-held radios and violations of coronavirus restrictions during last year’s election campaign. Her trial on those charges begins on June 14 and is expected to end by July 26, according to her legal team. Separately, Suu Kyi is charged with violating the Official Secrets Act and faces a maximum of 14 years in prison if convicted. The military, led by General Min Aung Hlaing, seized power after alleging widespread voter fraud during the November 2020 election, which saw Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party win a landslide vote and a second term. in government. The previous election commission denied any inconsistencies in the vote. Four months since the coup has been marked by widespread bloodshed and violence as the junta cracked down on pro-democracy protests nationwide, a protracted civil disobedience movement and, most recently, the emergence of “people’s resistance” fighters taking up arms against junta forces. More than 850 people have been killed by junta-led security forces and 5,941 have been arrested since the coup, according to the Association for Aid to the Society of Political Prisoners. Among them are protesters, activists, journalists, celebrities, government officials, as well as children and bystanders.

CNN’s Sarita Harilela contributed to the report.

