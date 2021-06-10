NSW to welcome international students under the quarantine pilot plan





International students will be welcomed back to New South Wales as early as early July under a pilot plan announced by the NSW government. Main points: According to the plan, up to 250 students every two weeks will arrive on designated flights

According to the plan, up to 250 students every two weeks will arrive on designated flights Universities will draft the quarantine bill including security and accommodation

Universities will draft the quarantine bill including security and accommodation About 50,000 international students are waiting to return to NSW NSW Treasury Dominic Perrottet announced today the plan, which will initially see 250 students for two weeks in quarantine in specially approved student accommodation. Mr Perrottet said that figure would rise to 500 students for two weeks at the end of the year and would not interfere with current hotel quarantine arrangements. “The important thing is that no Australian returning will get a seat on the plane as a result of this plan,” he said. “We will run this together with the 3,000 returning Australians who come to our hotel quarantine system every week.” Prior to the pandemic, some 250,000 international students were studying in NSW, the state’s second largest export. Mr Perrottet said there were about 50,000 overseas students trying to get into NSW. He said this would provide vital job security for the 100,000 workers in the sector. “This is a huge victory for the NSW economy. “We believe that the cost to our economy since the pandemic began, especially with regard to international students, is about $ 5 billion, and if we did nothing, that cost would rise to $ 11 billion by the end of next year. This is incredibly important because there is evidence especially worldwide in countries like Canada, USA and UK that actively target this industry where NSW is relied on so much. The NSW government has not disclosed the exact location of the student quarantine facility, but Mr Perrottet said negotiations with the provider were nearing completion. He said the pilot program had been approved by NSW Health and NSW Police, and his proposal to the federal government had received “strong support” and would be signed in the coming days. The student quarantine system, including travel expenses, accommodation and security, will be funded by the university sector, but Mr Perrottet said whether students were out of pocket for flights would depend on individual universities. The first international students will arrive in NSW on rental flights in the next sixty-eight weeks before the program later switches to commercial flights.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos