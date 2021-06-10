Peter Dutton flags more US troops on Australian soil citing possible China conflict | Australian politics

Australian Defense Secretary Peter Dutton has backed an increase in the number of US military personnel circulating through the Northern Territory and US Navy ships operating from a base near Perth.

Dutton said Thursday that it would be in Australia and the US interest to strengthen their defense relationship, but indicated that details would be a matter for further talks.

The defense minister also suggested that the prospect of conflict in the Indo-Pacific region was less distant than it had been in the past, so Australia should be prepared for any unexpected event.

The former interior minister said that Australia wanted a productive relationship with China, but we do not accept the violation of the law, we do not accept interference in our electoral process, we do not accept interference in the processes of democracy.

He made the comments on the eve of Scott Morrisons’ participation in the G7 summit in England, where the Prime Minister is expected to have his first face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden, amid an intense focus on increasingly tense. with China.

The U.S. currently spins about 2,500 Marines through the Northern Territory each year under an agreement reached between Julia Gillard and Barack Obama in 2011 on the 60th anniversary of the Anzus alliance. This year marks the 70th anniversary.

Asked if he envisioned more U.S. Marines in North Australia and U.S. naval vessels operating from the Perth HMAS Stirling naval base, Dutton replied: Yes yes.

Dutton said the U.S. would consider him when addressing an Australian Strategic Policy Conference (ASPI) in Canberra.

This is in our security interest and I think it is in the interest of the United States as well, Dutton said.

It’s not something weve [hidden] by the public. Weve been very clear and to the credit of the Gillard government and others there has been a long-term strategic thinking along these lines and I would certainly encourage it.

Dutton would not back down on the time, composition or number of staff potentially involved, but said there was a desire on our part to see a further strengthening of this relationship and that commitment and to look closely at the ways in which we can do it. .

He noted Australian governments planning to spend nearly $ 8 billion on capital defense infrastructure work over the next decade in the Northern Territory, including updating training areas and ranges that would enhance the Australian Defense Forces’ ability to trained alongside American personnel.

Sign up to receive top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

The issue came up during a moderated session by Aspis CEO Peter Jennings, who conducted previously called to the Australian Government to propose to Biden that elements of the U.S. First Fleet should operate from Stirling and the Port of Darwin.

Dutton said he would not anticipate the advice he would soon receive from the Australian Department of Defense for the long-term lease of Darwin Port to a Chinese company by the former Liberal Party government in 2015. He said the circumstances were now very different.

I have asked the defense to look closely at the settlement there, what could the continuation of this agreement mean not only in 2021 but over the next five, 10, 15 years, and they will be back with this advice.

Dutton who has previously said that the risk of conflict over Taiwan cannot be reduced said it was more important than ever to have an honest and nuanced discussion with the Australian people about the threats we face.

In an implicit defense of his comments on the danger of war, Dutton argued that leaders could not simply seek to protect Australians from complex and difficult issues.

He argued that the public debate over the Indo-Pacific was maturing and had an awakening. Dutton described the region as much more complex and far less predictable than at any time since World War II.

He cited intensifying strategic competition between the US and China, building the military in the region and increasing the prevalence of gray area activities, which do not reach armed conflict but are nevertheless designed to irritate, intimidate and harm other countries. including ours.

These activities may include cyberattacks, economic austerity, and the militarization of controversial features, the latter an obvious reference to the South China Sea.

Dutton said the Australian government wanted a peaceful region, but the unfortunate fact was that not all countries were consistently acting toward that goal.

He said Australia would not have the same military ties with China it did with its historic partners the US and the UK. These historical ties were undoubtedly an issue for China.

U.S. embassy daffaires carg, Michael Goldman, said Thursday: There are no two armies working more closely than the United States and Australia and we have regular discussions with our Australian partners about the best way to ensure the security and prosperity of Australians, Americans, and people across the Indo-Pacific. And we tend to be ambitious.

Duttons’ speech comes a day after he and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne teamed up with their Japanese counterparts Nobuo Kishi and Toshimitsu Motegi to raise serious or serious concerns about a range of issues involving China, including the situation. East and South China Seas, Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

The Australian and Japanese ministers also pledged to oppose coercion and destabilizing behavior by economic means.

In an interview with 6PR radio in Perth, Morrison described the imposition of Beijing tariffs on Australian barley and wine over the past year as unconscious.

The Morrison administration is understood to have encouraged the US under the Trump and Biden administrations to maintain a focus on the Indo-Pacific, believing it is a stabilizing influence in the region.

Morrison is expected to use his G7 commitments and side meetings to similarly encourage British and European leaders to focus on the increasingly crowded geostrategic environment, including China’s economic obligation to Australia.