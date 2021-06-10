Grandpa Joins Polish activists in court battle over climate change failures

Young climate activists, a grandfather and a farmer sued the Polish government for its failure to tackle climate change.

Polish citizens argue that extreme weather events exacerbated by global warming are threatening their individual rights and their livelihoods, in lawsuits filed in first instance courts in Poland this week. Environmental law firm ClientEarth, which represents individuals, said two more cases will follow.

“For several years, back climate litigation cases were a complete fantasy, especially in Poland, and now it is becoming a reality,” said Janusz Buszkowski, ClientEarth’s chief lawyer for cases. “Examples of climate litigation with spectacular results outside Poland were an encouragement to us.”

The cases are the first to reveal the effects of climate change on people living in Poland and urge the courts to find that inadequate climate policies in the country violate individual rights.

Climate litigation escalated globally after governments in most countries signed the Paris Agreement in 2015, pledging to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to keep planetary warming below 2 degrees Celsius, or close to 1.5ºC by the end of the century. The momentum is being built around the strategy of using the courts to force states and companies to pursue more ambitious climate goals after historic victories in recent weeks.

Last month, a court in The Netherlands ordered oil supermajor Royal Dutch Shell Plc to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels. The German Supreme Court ruled that the government’s climate law of 2019 was incompatible with fundamental rights. The plaintiffs in both cases were young climate activists and environmental organizations who argued that their individual rights were being violated.

Among the plaintiffs in the Polish case is 56-year-old Piotr Nowakowski, who lives in a forest in the Greater Poland region. Nowakowski has seen how the strongest storms and forest fires are becoming increasingly a threat to him and his home as he has to dig deeper wells to find water. He is taking the Polish government to court because he is failing him, his children and grandchildren, he says.

“I have been engaged in climate action for several years and have exhausted many avenues of action, so I decided to take a step forward,” said Monika Stasiak, another of the five Polish contenders.

Poland wants to reduce coal use by up to 11% by 2040 and has agreed with coal unions to close the last mine in 2049. Photo: Bartek Sadowski / Bloomberg

Alexander Brzozka, spokesman for Poland’s Ministry of Climate, did not respond to a call made to his office on Thursday. The ministry did not immediately respond to an email asking for comment.

Stasiak is a 34-year-old ethnologist from central Poland. Over the years, severe drought and falling water levels in the nearby Pilica River have rendered the local ferry unable to steer, farms have suffered harvest failures and Stasiak had to change its plans to begin an agritourism business.

“During the summer it often happens that there is not enough water for the kayaks to cross the river,” she said. “Drought also affects our plans to be self-sustaining – we fear what will happen.”

Poland’s current policies are inadequate to slow the pace of climate change and this already has an impact on individuals, ClientEarth said. Poland is the most carbon-intensive nation in Europe with about 70% of the electricity it generates from burning coal, the most polluting fossil fuel. This makes the EU’s largest eastern economy one of the worst in the region when it comes to air quality – it is home to 36 of the 50 most polluted cities in the bloc.

The country has agreed to join EU efforts to reduce emissions by 55% by 2030, compared to 2019 levels. It wants to reduce coal use to as much as 11% by 2040 and has agreed with unions of coal to close the last mine in 2049. It is also seeking to halt production at the EU’s largest lignite-fired power plant in Belchatow in 15 years.

“Something is being done slowly, but it is not appropriate for the scale of the crisis or the norms shown by scientists,” Stasiak said. “Both the country’s energy policy and the agreement with the miners are internally contradictory and completely against science.”

Poland needs to cut its emissions by 61% by 2030 compared to 1990 and achieve climate neutrality by 2043 in order to comply with the commitment it made when it signed the Paris Agreement in 2015, ClientEarth said in court. The cases were registered in five different local courts in the hope that at least one would either decide that the plaintiffs were entitled to a safe climate, or end up in the country’s Supreme Court.

“We have plenty of Polish examples of climate issues and they have so far been taken seriously by the courts,” ClientEarth’s Buszkowski said. “We believe the time has come to go to a larger scale and sue the only entity responsible for emissions from all over Poland, which is the Polish state.”

