Buhari’s Deleted Tweet and the Nigeria Civil War Ghost

Many of those who misbehave today are too young to be aware of the devastation and loss of lives that occurred during the civil war in Nigeria. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war will treat them in the language they understand.

On June 1, 2021, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari tweeted the above message as part of a long topic that talks about a diverse range of issues. Within 24 hours the tweet was gone, replaced with a message saying it had been removed for violating Twitters rules. Thus began one of the most likely global fire storms of 2021, bringing everyone from Nigerian Attorney General Abubakar Malami to former US President Donald Trump.

Why did Twitter take the unprecedented action of removing a tweet posted from the verified account of a declining head of state, and what are the consequences of President Buharis’s tweet and subsequent actions?

Twitter breaks the rules and then some

Embedded somewhere within the Terms of Service that most Twitter users never read, is a section that says references to mass killings or violent events targeting specific groups are prohibited on the platform.

An excerpt from the passage reads as follows:

References to mass killings, violent events, or specific means of violence, where protected groups have been the main targets or victims

We prohibit targeting individuals or groups with content that refers to forms of violence or violent events where a protected category was the main target or victims, where the intent is to harass. This includes, but is not limited to, media or text that refers to or describes genocides (e.g., the Holocaust); lynching.

Wishing, hoping or calling for serious harm to a person or group of people.

We prohibit content that desires, hopes, incites, incites or expresses a desire for death, grievous bodily harm or serious illness against an entire protected category and / or individuals who may be members of that category. This includes, but is not limited to:

Saying that a group of individuals deserve serious physical injury, e.g., if this group of [slur] do not be silent, they deserve to be shot.

To a casual reader, President Buharis’s Twitter post may have appeared as nothing more than a stern warning to violent separatists. The Nigerian federal government has repeatedly accused the separatist group IPOB (Biafra Indigenous People) of attacking several state institutions including police stations in southeastern Nigeria.

To someone without knowledge of Nigerian politics, it may have come as a how-to message, though it is undoubtedly formulated in a less-than-state way. Violent non-state actors attack the state, so the state threatens sounds of violent revenge for the right. However, when this tweet is analyzed in context, its true meaning goes out, and Bukhari’s comment takes on a whole other meaning, much more ugly.

First, the tweet did not actually make a directed threat in the IPOB group or violent non-state actors he openly threatened a specific ethnic population of Nigeria which suffered during the three-year bloody Nigerian civil war, also known as Lufta Biafran. Claiming that those guilty of bad behavior are too young to live the horrors of war, the tweet promised to address some in the language they understand.

In this context, those who understand this uniquely violent language can only be the Igbo population of southeastern Nigeria, which unfortunately bore the brunt of the clear 30-month genocide conflict.

In other words, using the alleged misguided behavior of the Young Turks who did not see the Civil War as an excuse, The Nigerian president unanimously wrote on Twitter a reference to genocide directed at a quarter of the population he heads.

The calculated cruelty of the returns of the Nigerian civil war

To properly contextualize how incredible Bukhari’s tweet was, it should be noted that the use of the term Nigerian Civil War is aspirational at best. It was just a war in the broadest sense of the term, with more than three million deaths in the southeast and a weakly armed Biafran army that made just over 50,000 hastily trained recruits at its peak.

As documented by some international scholars, journalists, and observers, what happened between 1967 and 1970 was not so much a war as a series of furious, brutal, and ethnic massacres.

An excerpt from a 1987 New York Times show the article reads as follows:

A Nigerian colonel named Benjamin Adekunle told reporters forever that the aid to Biafra was humanitarian waste. If children have to die first, then that’s very bad, just too bad, the colonel once said. We shoot at everything that moves and when our bodies march to the center of Ibos territory, we shoot at everything even things that do not move.

Jean Mayer, American nutritionist, wrote in 1969 after a trip to Biafra: Every major hospital was bombed and stratified, even though they all had large crosses on the roof, and even though many were far from cities, crossroads or any other target lawful. Currently, red crosses are being camouflaged. . . .

These were not views taken by a rogue officer, but accepted views, commonplace by a Nigerian military motivated by an attempt to exterminate an ethnic group. Alongside Adekunle were other openly genocidal commanding officers such as Mortlach Mohammed who oversaw the infamous Asaba Massacre in October 1967. In a 1967 interview involving Adekunle and Randolf Baumann Tough magazines, the exchange followed:

STERN: What are your troops doing when they march into a town around Port Harcourt, an area where most farmers are not Ibos?

ADEKUNLE: We aim at everything that moves.

STERN: Young children do not tend to stand still for long.

ADEKUNLE: I know. I myself have two.

STERN: What will your bodies do when you reach the heart of Ibo, the place populated only by Ibos?

ADEKUNLE: There we will aim for everything even if it does not move.

Uncertain future

Against this background, the spectacle of a Nigerian President who himself took part in the genocidal events of 1967-1970 using Nigeria’s most traumatic national event to explicitly threaten and openly attack an ethnic group on Twitter can be properly understood for the anger that .

Surprisingly, a massive campaign to report the tweet brought it to the attention of Twitters and the rest is now history.

As it stands, the future of civil rights and freedom of speech in Africa, most democracy depends on balance, while the Bukhari administration engages Twitter and the diplomatic world in the most likely wing wrestling matches.

At this point, it is impossible to predict what will come next.