Al Jazeera network says cyber attack targeted to access, disrupt, control news platforms





The pan-Arab Al Jazeera satellite network said it had been subjected to continued piracy efforts in recent days, but the cyber attack on the Qatari broadcaster had been prevented. Al Jazeera websites and platforms experienced “ongoing cyber-attacks aimed at having, disrupting and controlling some of the news platforms” from last Saturday through Tuesday, the network said in a statement. “The Al Jazeera service provider was able to monitor and avert all piracy attacks and prevent them from achieving their goal,” she said in a statement Wednesday late. He said the culmination of the attacks came on Sunday ahead of a documentary described on the Arab Al Jazeera YouTube channel as details of indirect negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which included a voice recording an alleged Israeli prisoner in Gaza. Al Jazeera had no immediate further comment when contacted by Reuters early Thursday. The coverage of the Qatari-funded channel for Middle East policy is considered inflammatory by many in the region and was one of the factors that led four Arab states to boycott Qatar in 2017. Ahead of the embargo, Al Jazeera fought a large-scale cyber attack after the state-run Qatar QNA news agency was hacked. Saudi Arabia and its allies announced last January the end of a line in which boycotting states accused Qatar of supporting terrorism, a charge it denies. Thomson Reuters 2021 Google Podcasts, Spotify,

Are you interested in cryptocurrencies? We discuss encrypting everything with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain at Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available at Apple podcasts Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos