Body found in submerged car as rescue crews search flood victims in East Victoria

A man has been found dead in flood waters this afternoon as emergency services carry out dramatic rescue in the stormy Gippsland region of Victoria.

Police were called to Starlings Lane, Woodside, east Victoria, around 1.45pm when a member of the public alerted them to a vehicle almost submerged in flood waters.

Officers confirmed that a man, probably in his 60s, was with the vehicle.

A rescue team found the body and investigative police will prepare a report for the attending physician.

The news comes after a dramatic 24-hour flood spread across Gippsland, including helicopter rescues, with Traralgon in the Latrobe Valley one of the hardest hit areas.

The Traralgon stream, which flows through the city, has caused major flooding and emergency authorities have ordered residents from about 200 homes to evacuate.

Traralgon resident Gemma Moran evacuated her home in a small boat with her six-week-old baby and her three-year-old daughter, Annie.

My partner and daughter came in and woke me up and said, ‘You have to look out the window.’

I said, ‘I’m half asleep, leave me alone.’ But they said, ‘No, you do not need to look outside.’

“And our whole court was already under trial,” she said.

Waters from the Traralgon Stream have flooded parts of Traralgon, including its tennis courts. ( Supplied: Jacob Backman

“Our house is elevated, so the water was upstairs on our lower stairs. The front yard, the street and the court were already under. I went out to our yard, which had also started to cross.

“Within an hour and a half, she was upstairs. Our whole bottom of the house is a little lower, so the water started coming in there.

‘Furious running around’

Houses on Traralgon Shakespeare Street have been flooded. ( Supplied: Ingrid Snell

“It was easy for us to get out of our house and get on the small boat, but when I left, there was water inside [the house],” she said.

“A few years ago, another flood occurred in the square’s underground park. But it did not do that badly.”

Ms Moran said her newborn son Patty slept all the time during the evacuation.

“I ran frantically around my house trying to quickly pack a suitcase with some diapers and formula.

“We left and I was a stranglehold because I had left my partner behind; he was there with our dog. It was like the unknown, I did not know what I would return to.

Gemma Moran rescued her three-year-old daughter Annie from flood waters. ( Supplied: Gemma Moran

“I have not seen my partner yet, but he has been rescued. He is at my mother’s house and I am at my brother at the moment, so we will be back now to see him.”

“I was able to bathe the children so that they would be nice and warm.

“As soon as we got off the boat near Shakespeare Street, the ambulance was there waiting so we jumped right there and they took us to the basketball stadium where we met my mom.”

A flooded road in Traralgon. ( Supplied: Gemma Moran

‘Don’t wait around’

Ms. Moran urged those caught in the flood-affected areas to leave early.

“I wish I had left sooner. Like when I first woke up this morning, I hoped it would get better and we would be able to stay there,” she said.

“So my word of advice would be to just leave as soon as you can. Don’t wait around, it’s not worth it. Your belongings are replaceable, your family is not.”

Meanwhile, Shakespeare Street dwellers have about 30 inches of water inside their homes.

Ingrid Snell’s house in Traralgon has been flooded by flood waters as the Traralgon creek continues to rise. ( Supplied: Ingrid Snell

Ingrid Snell, who lives on Shakespeare Street, right next to the Traralgon creek flats, said she was worried around 6:00 p.m.

“My husband came out and he had a look around and he said, ‘He’s coming,'” she said.

“So he pulled out his car as far as we could. But unfortunately, it was not enough, so we lost both cars.

“We just prepared everything and put our things as high as we could.

“Then we waited and saw him getting up.

Ingrid Snell says about 30 inches of water flooded her house on Shakespeare Street. ( Supplied: Ingrid Snell

“While we were waiting, SES and the police went several times and then they came back and rescued us from our house.

“I have lived in that house for 30 years and we had no water in that house at the time,” Ms. Snell said.

“But my husband has lived there all his life and they have had water in that house twice in his life.”

Residents on Shakespeare Street say flood water has flooded several homes and units. ( Supplied: Sam Darroch

Residents say they had little warning

Traralgon resident Alan Scarlett has lived on George Street since 1991 and said the speed with which floods rose was unusual.

“Earlier this morning, we saw a jump of a builder swimming down the road,” he said.

“Neighbors across the road were pushed by the four-wheeled disc from the flood water, down the road into a tree and another car was also placed against that tree.

Traralgon resident Alan Scarlett said it is the second highest flood he has experienced on his property on George Street. ( ABC Gippsland: Madeline Spencer

“During the night, we were checking the flood levels and the information that was on the website of the Bureau Of Meteorology suggested that there would be a 4.8 meter peak on Thursday afternoon, this afternoon.

“By seven o’clock this morning, there was at least 30 centimeters of water flowing in the streets. And now there is at least half a meter of water flowing in the streets.

“Well, if we had enough warning, we would take our cars to higher ground.”

Another George Street, Traralgon resident David Hibbert said his property relies on the Traralgon creek.

“When I woke up this morning, I had a look at Traralgon Creek and it had grown significantly for a short time. So we talked about moving some cars and, and a few things like that. But within no time at all, the road to “The front was flooded. And indeed, we had no choice but to stay where we were.”

Waters from the Traralgon Stream threaten properties on Bradman Boulevard and Waterford Court. ( Supplied: Jacob Backman

Helicopter rescues

Police and ambulance helicopters have been used to provide security for people who have been caught in flood waters.

SES Gippsland regional manager Anthony McClean said the helicopters had rescued people trapped in their cars as they tried to cross the floodwaters.

“So we had two air sources involved in the Traralgon area, securing some people from vehicles and other places in the area.

“Some are in vehicles that have unfortunately gone through flood waters, others on the road, but also others in homes that have been rescued because of the floodwaters that have flooded their homes,” Mr McLean said.

“We are prioritizing life-threatening emergencies over everything else.”

Cars trapped in the flood waters of Traralgon Creek in Victoria Latrobe Valley. ( Supplied: Michael by Floorworx