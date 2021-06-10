China passes law to oppose foreign sanctions | China News





Experts say the new law is China’s latest and most comprehensive legal tool to respond to foreign sanctions.

China has passed a law to oppose foreign sanctions as it seeks to defuse pressure from the United States and the European Union on trade, technology, Hong Kong and Xinjiang. China’s highest legislature, the National People’s Congress (NPC) standing committee, passed the law Thursday, according to state television CCTV. But details of its contents have not yet been published. The new law is China’s latest and most comprehensive legal tool to respond to foreign sanctions, and domestic experts say it aims to give Chinese retaliatory measures more legitimacy and predictability. Foreign companies, however, worry about the mitigating effect it may have on foreign investment. The U.S. and its allies have increasingly sanctioned Chinese officials for expressing concern about China’s handling of its Muslim Uighur minority in Xinjiang and its pro-democracy activities in Hong Kong. For example, 14 vice-chairmen of the NPC standing committee are under U.S. sanctions for passing a national security law last year that critics say has crippled political freedoms in Hong Kong. Washington has also targeted Chinese companies like Huawei and ZTE for violating US sanctions on Iran or North Korea, an act China calls long-range jurisdiction. China has reacted in recent months by imposing sanctions on politicians and senior officials from the US, EU and the UK. The Ministry of Commerce in January also announced mechanisms to assess whether foreign restrictions on Chinese trade and business activities were justified and that Chinese individuals or companies would sue for compensation in a Chinese court. On Thursday the law on foreign sanctions underwent a first secret reading in April and was passed barely two days after the NPC announced it was conducting a second reading of the bill. The NPC passed a third reading normally needed for the other bills. The European Union Chamber of Commerce said its members were alarmed by the lack of transparency regarding the adoption of the bill. China seems to be rushing. Such a move is not conducive to attracting foreign investment or securing companies that increasingly think they will be used as sacrificial hostages in a political chess game, Joerg Wuttke, president of the Chambers, told the news agency. Reuters. Foreign companies seeking to do business in China may find themselves opposed to increased surveillance by Chinese regulators of their operations both at home and abroad, said Shaun Wu, of Paul Hastings, a Hong Kong law firm But Chinese experts say Beijing is simply taking a page from US and EU reading books, which in recent years have passed various laws to serve as a legal basis for their engagement with China. . China previously had neither the economic power nor the political will to use legal means to retaliate against US sanctions. He now has both, said Wang Jiangyu, a law professor at Hong Kong City University. Cooperation is the best option, but the US does not want it. So revenge, like this new law, is the second best option. His sucking is the worst, he said.







