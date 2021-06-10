Myanmar junta accuses Aung San Suu Kyi of accepting bribesExBulletin

footprint Peter Dejong / AP

BANGKOK (AP) The military-led Myanmar Anti-Corruption Commission has found that ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi accepted bribes and abused her authority to win favorable terms in real estate deals, government-controlled media reported on Thursday. .

Suu Kyi’s lawyers already denied the allegations when they were first raised three months ago by the military regime that toppled its elected government in a coup in February. The commission’s findings come as prosecutors will present their case on separate charges against Suu Kyi in court on Monday.

Suu Kyi supporters say all the allegations are politically motivated and an attempt to discredit him and legitimize his military takeover. The coup has been extremely unpopular among the people of Myanmar, who voted overwhelmingly for Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party in last year’s general election after a first five-year term in office.

If convicted of any of the offenses, Suu Kyi may be barred from running in the next election, if any. The junta has claimed it will hold new elections, within the next year or two, but the country’s military has a long history of promising elections rather than pursuing them.

The military ruled Myanmar for 50 years after a coup in 1962, and held Suu Kyi under house arrest for 15 years after a failed 1988 popular uprising against military rule.

Suu Kyi has faced a variety of charges since the coup

Since the February coup Suu Kyi has already been accused of spreading information that could cause alarm or public unrest. She also faces two counts of violating the Natural Disaster Management Act for allegedly violating the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020 election campaign; illegal import of handheld radios that were for the use of its guards; and unlicensed use of radios.

Another charge, violating the Law of Official Secrets of the colonial era, is being dealt with separately.

Thursday’s report in Myanmar’s state-run Global New Light newspaper said complaints based on the Anti-Corruption Commission findings were lodged at the relevant police stations on Wednesday. Other media outlets, including state television MRTV, carried the same report.

The report said Suu Kyi has been charged under Article 55 of the anti-corruption law, which states that holders of political offices convicted of bribery face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a fine. It would be the harshest punishment he faces; The Secret of Officials Act carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

Kyi Win, a lawyer for Suu Kyi and her party, said her legal team will discuss the development with her when they meet at their next court hearing on other unsolved charges.

Accepting bribes in cash and gold are among the latest allegations against Suu Kyi

Thursday’s report said the anti-corruption body had found that Suu Kyi had illegally received $ 600,000 and seven gold bars from former Yangon District Prime Minister, a political ally.

The report also said the commission had found that Suu Kyi had abused her position to rent properties at lower prices than the market for a charity foundation named after her mother she ran.

History accused the action of depriving the state of revenue it would otherwise have earned.

“These moves were not carried out in accordance with the procedures, but with its power and authority,” the report said. “She paid less than reasonable prices for renting the land.”

Myanmar’s New Global Light said former Naypyitaw capital mayor Myo Aung, who also chaired his development committee, was also being charged under Article 55 of the anti-corruption law, along with the former deputy mayor of Ye Min Oo municipality and former Min Thu committee member.