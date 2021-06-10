LONDONR Israel has become the first country in the world to ban the sale of wool for frivolous fashion, effective 6 months from now, with a few exceptions. Humane Society International / UK, which is leading the #FurFreeBritain campaign for a ban on fur sales in the UK, hopes the Israeli ban will inspire the British government to follow suit and also ban wool sales, a move by supported by 72% of Britons in recent times YouGov AND still opinion polls The UK was the first country in the world to ban fur production in 2003, but the import and sale of fur is still allowed. The UK Government has launched a Call for evidence to consider the issue for a ban.

Israel’s ban allows exceptions to the use of fur scientific research, education or guidance, and for religious purposes or tradition. This would allow, for example, the sale of shtreimelsfur hats traditionally worn on Shabbat and holidays by Orthodox men. A similar exception exists in the US state of California where wool sales were banned in 2019. HSI / UK believes a ban on wool sales in the UK will reflect those exemptions, yet millions of wool animals still suffer which are imported into the UK from overseas fur farms.

Claire Bass, executive director of Humane Society International / UK, said: This is a truly historic day for animal protection, with Israel becoming the first country in the world to ban the sale of fur fashion. Even with the exception of traditional clothing, without which this ban would hardly have succeeded, banning Israeli wool would save the lives of millions of animals suffering on fur farms or languishing in cruel traps around the world, and that sends a clear message that wool is unethical, unnecessary and outdated. We now call on the British government to follow Israel’s compassionate example and enforce a ban on the import and sale of wool in the UK once the DEFRAs Call for Evidence ends. As long as the UK remains open to business to sell fur that we considered too cruel to farm here two decades ago, we are collaborators in this cruelty.

Environment Minister Gila Gamliel approved the ban in law and issued a statement after signing regulations: “The fur industry causes the death of hundreds of millions of animals worldwide and brings untold cruelty and suffering. The use of leather and wool wildlife for the fashion industry is immoral and certainly unnecessary.Fluffy animal clothing can not cover the industry of brutal murders that makes them.Signing these regulations will make the Israeli fashion market more environmentally friendly and much more beloved to animals. “

Jane Halevy, founder of the International Anti-Fur Coalition (IAFC) which has been working towards the ban for more than a decade, said: The IAFC has been promoting a bill to ban wool sales in Israel since 2009, and we applaud the Israeli government that finally took the historic step toward creating fur for fashion history. All animals suffer terribly from the hands of this cruel and backward industry. Nothing is stronger than an idea whose time has come. Killing animals for fur should become illegal wherever it is time for governments around the world to stop selling wool.

Wool farming has been banned throughout the UK since 2003, and has been banned and / or is in the process of being phased out in many European nations such as Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Macedonia, the Netherlands, Norway, Luxembourg, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia. Recently the parliament in Estonia voted in favor of a ban on wool farming, Hungary announced a ban on animal husbandry including mink and foxes, in France politicians are currently debating a ban on mink fur farming and the Irish government has made a commitment to bring legislation into 2021.

Appearances around fur have changed rapidly in recent years, with more and more stylists including Gucci, Prada, Chanel, Burberry, Versace and Armani adopting hairless policies and most UK mid-range stores are without fur. A 2020 YouGov Opinion Poll, commissioned by HSI / MB, also finds that 93% of the British population refuses to wear real animal fur, and the majority (72%) support a ban on the sale of fur in the UK. A 2021 The best opinion poll confirmed that 72% of Britons would support a ban on the import and sale of fur in the UK. Along with British nationals, animal welfare groups, local celebrities, cross-party politicians, and even the former CEO of the British Wool Trade Association have pledged their support for a #FurFreeBritain.

In the United States, California became the first U.S. state to ban wool sales in 2019 after similar bans in cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Berkeley and West Hollywood. In 2020, lawmakers in Hawaii and Rhode Island introduced proposals to ban fur sales, as did cities in Minnesota and Massachusetts.

