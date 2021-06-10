Hungarian Prime Minister Orban defends the insults of the Irish players





Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has defended the ridicule of knee-jerking Irish players earlier this week, insisting on the slavery-related habit and foreigners to the Central European country. Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny hit the “incomprehensible” treatment of Irish players by local supporters for getting a knee forward in Tuesday’s scoreless draw with Hungary at the Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest. Hungary, one of the 14 host nations at the upcoming Euro 2020 football championship, has been ruled for 11 years by hardline nationalist Orban, who has plunged his feathers with his harsh anti-immigrant, nativist rhetoric in recent years. Orban, who faces his toughest electoral challenge after three consecutive slides against a united opposition next year, said Hungarian athletes were expected to “fight on foot”, adding that pressure from athletes everywhere to follow suit it was “provocation.” Orban defended the attitude of the fans against the Irish players. “If you are a guest in a country, then understand its culture and do not provoke it,” Orban told a news conference. “Do not provoke the host … We can only see this gesture system from our cultural point of view as incomprehensible, as provocation.” “The fans reacted in the way that those who are provoked usually react to the provocation. They do not always choose the most elegant (reaction) form but we have to understand their reasons … I agree with the fans.” England manager Gareth Southgate has said his team would not “just stay in football” during Euro 2020 while one of his players said the team was united in its stance against racial injustice, despite jokes from some fans. This is a heavy, serious moral burden, but every nation must bear this burden on its debt. Orban said he had no sympathy for “this kneeling business. I do not think this has any place on the field. Sport is about other things”. He said the gesture spread so quickly that it was done because of a guilt felt by previous nations holding slaves against the descendants of slaves living among them, adding that Hungary never had slavery. “This is a heavy, serious moral burden, but every nation must bear this burden on its own,” Orban said. “They have to solve this themselves.”







