Connect with us

International

Cabot sends 10 graduates to the world | Local News

Published

41 seconds ago

on

By


CABOT The community sang 10 students who graduated from Cabot High School on Wednesday.

The event was held outside on the lawn of the Cabot School Performing Arts Center and involved two students who graduated in 2020 because they were not allowed to have a traditional ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rebecca Tatistcheff, the school principal, got tired when she started giving her address to the graduation class and friends and family present.

We have been together for so long, and it is simply exciting to invite you back to our campus to celebrate these brilliant graduates, Tatistcheff said.

This was her first year in Cabot, so the 2021 Class was her first graduation class. She said Wednesday’s event was more than just a graduation party. She also wanted to know and honor the community that supported students along the way. Tatistcheff thanked the faculty and school staff. She also thanked the families of the students.

This past year and a half, you have taken over more than any other moment. You have been the teacher and instigator of the fans. You have been partners as you sail alongside these remarkable young people during some of the most challenging and uncertain times in history, she said.

The guest speaker was Alex Macomber, an English teacher whose career began in Cabot in the fall of 2018. Macomber spoke about meeting the graduates, who were in their sophomore year at the time, and how confident the teacher would be. to have some obstacles along the way.

But judging by where they are now, I think things went well. And my goodness, they have come so much since then, Macomber said.

Macomber said together they published a cookbook, wrote screenplays, created two student films, hosted student-led discussions with community members and more.

I say we did these things, but really this is a bit of a misnomer. You did these things. You all demonstrated more interest in your learning and support for each other than I have ever seen in individuals your age. I’m really scared of each of you, Macomber said.

Those in the audience then serenaded the graduates with the song End of the Line by Traveling Wilburys. Tatistcheff said in previous years, the graduation ceremony included a community / parent choir singing to students, but this part of the ceremony had to be changed this year.

Graduate Jonah Socks said it’s been a long 14 months, but they all backed off and were proud of his classmates. Socks said the other students had to deal with feelings of uselessness after so many days they had to stay home.

Despite that, we survived and emerged on the other side as more intelligent, wise, and respectful human beings, Socks said.

Graduate Aiden Morse said Cabot is different from other public schools. Morse said the school simply does not teach its students to be good workers, students and members of the community. Morse said it teaches them who they are and pushes them to do the things they really want to do.

Cabot is not just a school for academics. It is not just a school. It’s a house, Morse said.

Louis Searles talked about the 2020 Class. Searles showed what it was like when the school year suddenly stopped in March 2020.

In the end, everything turned out well. We spent that quarter in the surreal and quaint landscape of Zoom. It crossed the front lines of a new form of musical theater. They spent it as journalists, innovators, scientists, creators and researchers. With the incredible and invaluable dedication, ability and determination of our faculty and staff, we rolled with every fist, moving wherever we needed to and holding our ground everywhere else. We created a job from scratch that I could no longer be proud of, Searles said.

The ceremony also featured a community member who is no longer there.

Peter Ackermann, director of long-serving institutions, who retired in 2019, died on July 21, 2020, at the age of 64. Members of the Ackermanns family were present at the ceremony where the school gymnasium was named after him. He was remembered as a dedicated worker who cared deeply for the school and its students.

Lisa Olsen, chair of the School Board, said he was an essential part of our school community.

Olsen said he would work with teachers to resolve issues in their classrooms and get students involved in various projects around campus.

He was always smiling and happy to help with anything, she said.

Ackermann was taken by surprise when he was awarded the Cabot Community Service Award at the 2019 graduation ceremony.

eric.blaisdell @ timesargus.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: