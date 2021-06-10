Cabot sends 10 graduates to the world | Local News

CABOT The community sang 10 students who graduated from Cabot High School on Wednesday.
The event was held outside on the lawn of the Cabot School Performing Arts Center and involved two students who graduated in 2020 because they were not allowed to have a traditional ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Rebecca Tatistcheff, the school principal, got tired when she started giving her address to the graduation class and friends and family present.
We have been together for so long, and it is simply exciting to invite you back to our campus to celebrate these brilliant graduates, Tatistcheff said.
This was her first year in Cabot, so the 2021 Class was her first graduation class. She said Wednesday’s event was more than just a graduation party. She also wanted to know and honor the community that supported students along the way. Tatistcheff thanked the faculty and school staff. She also thanked the families of the students.
This past year and a half, you have taken over more than any other moment. You have been the teacher and instigator of the fans. You have been partners as you sail alongside these remarkable young people during some of the most challenging and uncertain times in history, she said.
The guest speaker was Alex Macomber, an English teacher whose career began in Cabot in the fall of 2018. Macomber spoke about meeting the graduates, who were in their sophomore year at the time, and how confident the teacher would be. to have some obstacles along the way.
But judging by where they are now, I think things went well. And my goodness, they have come so much since then, Macomber said.
Macomber said together they published a cookbook, wrote screenplays, created two student films, hosted student-led discussions with community members and more.
I say we did these things, but really this is a bit of a misnomer. You did these things. You all demonstrated more interest in your learning and support for each other than I have ever seen in individuals your age. I’m really scared of each of you, Macomber said.
Those in the audience then serenaded the graduates with the song End of the Line by Traveling Wilburys. Tatistcheff said in previous years, the graduation ceremony included a community / parent choir singing to students, but this part of the ceremony had to be changed this year.
Graduate Jonah Socks said it’s been a long 14 months, but they all backed off and were proud of his classmates. Socks said the other students had to deal with feelings of uselessness after so many days they had to stay home.
Despite that, we survived and emerged on the other side as more intelligent, wise, and respectful human beings, Socks said.
Graduate Aiden Morse said Cabot is different from other public schools. Morse said the school simply does not teach its students to be good workers, students and members of the community. Morse said it teaches them who they are and pushes them to do the things they really want to do.
Cabot is not just a school for academics. It is not just a school. It’s a house, Morse said.
Louis Searles talked about the 2020 Class. Searles showed what it was like when the school year suddenly stopped in March 2020.
In the end, everything turned out well. We spent that quarter in the surreal and quaint landscape of Zoom. It crossed the front lines of a new form of musical theater. They spent it as journalists, innovators, scientists, creators and researchers. With the incredible and invaluable dedication, ability and determination of our faculty and staff, we rolled with every fist, moving wherever we needed to and holding our ground everywhere else. We created a job from scratch that I could no longer be proud of, Searles said.
The ceremony also featured a community member who is no longer there.
Peter Ackermann, director of long-serving institutions, who retired in 2019, died on July 21, 2020, at the age of 64. Members of the Ackermanns family were present at the ceremony where the school gymnasium was named after him. He was remembered as a dedicated worker who cared deeply for the school and its students.
Lisa Olsen, chair of the School Board, said he was an essential part of our school community.
Olsen said he would work with teachers to resolve issues in their classrooms and get students involved in various projects around campus.
He was always smiling and happy to help with anything, she said.
Ackermann was taken by surprise when he was awarded the Cabot Community Service Award at the 2019 graduation ceremony.
