Kamala Harris suffers bumpy baptism over immigration on first foreign trip | Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris has returned to the US from her first foreign trip and the big test since she became vice president and took over the immigration hot potato issue hit by her harsh criticism. US-Mexico border.

Harris arrived in U.S. soil from a three-day trip to Guatemala and Mexico just as Joe Biden flew to the UK on Wednesday in his first venture overseas since winning the White House.

His could be a higher-stakes visit aimed at securing European allies and confronting Russia after the divisive era of Donald Trump.

But Harriss’s shortest actions would never sail simply, or with the aim of addressing the root causes of the hundreds of thousands of migrants making the perilous journey across America’s southern border, seeking entry into the US

Most are trying to enter illegally or try to appeal to border authorities to allow them to seek asylum through U.S. courts.

With factors such as poverty and government corruption, a legacy of war and dictatorship, and as many foreign obstacles as aid to Central American politics over the decades, every trip by a new US president or vice president is fraught with a high risk of failure. .

Moreover, newer trends such as forced migration forced by the climate crisis guaranteed that Harris would never achieve adjustments with one trip.

But although her hosts hailed her visits as successful, her tough stance with leaders on corruption was overshadowed by a harsh interview and criticism from progressive U.S. torchbearers such as New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez regarding her harsh remarks to migrants.

Ocasio-Cortez called Harris on Twitter, saying her comments were disappointing to watch.

First, seeking asylum across any U.S. border is a 100% legal method of arrival, the congresswoman said, adding: Second, the U.S. spent decades contributing to regime change and destabilization in Latin America. We can not help someone burn at home and blame them for the escape.

Some human rights groups also spoke out to criticize Harriss’s remarks.

With US illegal crossings across the US-Mexico border accelerating during the first months of the Biden administration, after U.S. border authorities reported encountering nearly 19,000 unaccompanied children crossing into Mars, pressure on Harris has been strong.

Biden put him at the forefront of tackling the border issue in particular, within the broader immigration policy, as the first weeks of his presidency featured scathing reports and images of children filled with detention centers on the U.S. side of the border. border, with legal and social processing systems overloaded.

Overall, more than 170,000 meetings were reported at the border in April, between migrants, mostly from Central America and U.S. authorities, the highest level in more than 20 years.

Harris, who has been under pressure at home to visit the U.S.-Mexico border since she was given the role but has yet to do so, focused her three-day visit on economic development, climate and food insecurity.

In Guatemala, the origin of almost half of the migrants who gathered at the U.S. border in recent months, Harris and President Alejandro Giammattei expressed optimism that they could work together.

The Biden administration has set aside nearly $ 4 billion in commitments to help address the root causes of migration. In addition, Harris was also sincere in her message, saying that the purpose of our work is to help Guatemalans find hope at home.

But it was when Harris said in an address: I want to be clear to people in this region who are thinking of making that perilous journey on the United States-Mexico border: Do not come, do not come, that goes all over SH. BA the political and media landscape is back.

It is not a message different from what the people of the Biden administration have given publicly before. But the harsh statement actually made in a country where people are headed to the US out of desperation sparked a strong response.

Ocasio-Cortez described her comments as disappointing and noted that it is legal to seek asylum in the US from persecution in another country.

Harris replied only steeply, saying: I am really clear: we have to deal with the root causes and that is my hope. Period

Harris was also forced to avoid criticism that she had not yet visited the US-Mexico border herself since becoming vice president. Such visits are a dangerous picture for leaders seeking to establish foreign and domestic policy credentials.

And she dealt with the topic strangely when asked in a TV interview early in the morning about why she had not visited the border this year, saying she had not been to Europe.

Well, we’re going to the border, she added Harris NBC News Speaker Lester Holt. We have to deal with what is happening at the border, there is no doubt about that.

Moving from a short stay in Guatemala to Mexico City, Harris tried to reassure the impoverished and threatened population of Latin America on Tuesday that the United States has the ability to give people a sense of hope and is focused on the results of palpable compared to large gestures.

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador says Mexico was in a whole new phase of relations with the US

Eduardo Gamarra, professor of international relations at the International University of Florida, told the Guardian it was an important trip. Harris issued a very significant statement in opposition to the Republican position that the Democrats are pursuing an open border policy, and she made it clear to Giammattei that the U.S. is willing to invest, but there must be significant changes in the way of tackling corruption, he said.