Chinas Just Passes Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law to Bring Preventive Effect Against Western Hegemony

Photo: Xinhua

China’s top lawmakers voted Thursday to pass the long-awaited Foreign Anti-Sanctions Act, providing a comprehensive legal basis for blocking illegal foreign sanctions and preventing Chinese individuals and entities from suffering the damage resulting from sanctions. such illegal. The new law will also provide a sufficient legal basis for taking a position equal to the West by imposing the necessary countermeasures, Chinese legal experts said.

The Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) convened its 29th session Monday in Beijing, which is scheduled to end on Thursday, and the draft version of the anti-foreign sanctions bill was put on review for the second time Monday. According to the rules and procedures of the legislature, a draft law on the agenda of the meeting of the Standing Committee of the NPC should generally be reviewed three times before being put to the vote. However, if there is consensus on all aspects of the bill, it could be revised twice.

Legal experts believed that the Foreign Anti-Sanctions Law, the first of its kind in China, would provide strong legal support and guarantees for the country against unilateral and discriminatory measures imposed by foreign countries, and would also have a deterrent effect. Facing hegemony towards hegemony and demonstrating the collective determination of Chinese decision-makers in safeguarding China’s core interests.

Compared to previous countermeasures issued by administrative institutions, the law underscores in a more comprehensive and systematic way the Chinese government’s legal stance when confronting the US government that has abused sanctions or jurisdiction with long-range weapons to severely undermine sovereignty, security and development interests, some legal experts who participated in the legal consultation process told the Global Times. The anti-sanctions law will also enable China to strike a balance between countermeasures and negotiations in resolving divergences.

Necessary and timely movement

The US government has imposed sanctions on a growing number of Chinese entities such as high-tech firms Huawei and ZTE over so-called national security risks and sanctioned a number of senior Chinese officials under the so-called Xinjiang and Hong Kong Bills last year. passed. In the eyes of legal experts, these have become regular moves for the US government in enforcing illegal sanctions and exercising long-hand jurisdiction over China. The Foreign Anti-Sanctions Act has also become a timely response to those unilateral moves, which could prompt more countries to follow suit.

Recent legislative progress was also in line with the annual work schedule of the highest legislature, unveiled in March, which indicated that China would improve legislation in foreign-related areas when Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee, of the NPC, pledged to focus on moving against sanctions and interference and counteracting long-term jurisdiction, as well as enriching the legal “toolbox” to meet external-related challenges and prevent risks.

The law can have an impact in two areas – blocking illegal sanctions imposed by other countries and damages caused by those sanctions; and taking countermeasures against those sanctions, Tian Feilong, a legal expert at Beihang University in Beijing, told the Global Times on Thursday.

“China may impose reciprocal sanctions or take tougher countermeasures, for example, restricting access, freezing bank assets or imposing sanctions on individuals or entities concerned,” Tian said.

In response to the growing unilateral moves made by the US government, Chinese authorities have also taken appropriate countermeasures since September 2020. For example, the Ministry of Commerce of China (MOFCOM) revealed the provisions of the list of unreliable entities of China , which is seen by some as a move by Beijing to oppose U.S. pressure on Chinese companies. He also issued a new order on January 9th adopting the necessary countermeasures against the unjustified extreme territorial application of foreign legislation.

China’s Foreign Ministry also announced 11 rounds of countermeasures on Western countries interfering in China’s internal affairs since last December, including Xinjiang and Hong Kong, sanctioning a number of NGOs, anti-China politicians, manufacturers and arms manufacturers. , as well as lawmakers who helped spread lies about those issues.

“Previous sanctions are fragmented and without a sufficient legal basis and may suffer negative reactions due to the lack of a sufficient legal basis. Now, we have a complete legal basis, offering us the same position as the West in taking measures against, “Tian said, noting that it will also help integrate previous resources and forms to make China ‘s countermeasures against foreign sanctions more systematic, scientific and robust.

China’s list of sanctions against Western powers over their interference in China’s internal affairs related to HK, Taiwan and Xinjiang. Graphic: Xu Zihe and Feng Qingyin / GT

Common practice

It is also common practice for some Western countries to formulate similar laws in blocking foreign sanctions or opposing foreign intervention. For example, the blocking statute, adopted in 1996, is an important achievement of unified EU action to protect EU operators, whether individuals or companies, from the extraterritorial application of third country laws, according to EU website.

And an updated version of the blocking statute was implemented in 2018 to mitigate their impact on the interests of EU companies doing legitimate business in Iran.

Russia also passed a law in June 2018 to oppose the unfriendly conduct of the U.S. and other countries to protect the interests, security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as the rights of its citizens immune to U.S. unfriendly conduct.

Asked if the law would affect China’s relations with foreign countries, Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at a routine press conference on Thursday that there was no need to worry about it.

“It is necessary for China to formulate the Foreign Anti-Sanctions Act, as the law provides a strong legal basis and support for China to oppose foreign discriminatory measures,” Wang said.

The main purpose of China’s foreign sanctions law is to authorize Chinese administrative agencies and judicial institutions to enforce sanctions, and if there is more demand in practice, higher authorities such as the Council of State and the Supreme Court may issue detailed regulations. administrative and judicial interpretations based on authorization and gradually refining a more specific legal system, Huo Zhengxin, a law professor at China University of Political Science and Law, told the Global Times on Thursday.

Several senior officials, such as Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, welcomed the bill. Lam said the law would give the U.S. and other countries “a taste of their medicines” because a number of central government and HKSAR government officials have been sanctioned by the U.S. for national security law enforced in Hong Kong in 2020.

“The HKSAR government did not have the resources to fight those sanctions in the past. By enforcing the law against foreign sanctions, they have the legal support of the high authority on their backs,” Tian said, stressing that if the inclusion of the law in Annex III of the Basic Law or enabling the HKSAR government to review or work on relevant local anti-sanctions laws are both part of the review.