States need to increase spending on health care, says CEA Subramanian

Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian expects spending as well as rapid vaccination to boost GDP growth during the second half of the fiscal year.

He remains optimistic about the path to economic recovery. In an interview with Business line, he said he hopes the normal monsoon forecast will further ease food inflation, but wants to be vigilant for several months.

The RBI, like others, has lowered its growth forecast to a single digit. Are you still optimistic about double-digit growth as predicted in the Economic Survey?

We have gone from an unknown-unknown situation (during the first wave – what to do) to the known-unknown (during the second wave – how to do). The blockages were asynchronous and heterogeneous in their time. For example, in April only a few states imposed restrictions – mainly Maharashtra. Then Delhi, Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh also went for a jam in April. In May, of course, the number of states that went for restrictions was much higher, which was also reflected in the high frequency indicators. There was also a decline in power consumption and electronic bills, but have since begun to rise. So based on all of this, we had estimated that the impact is unlikely to be huge. The estimates that have come from RBI are in line with our estimates.

The Economic Survey has highlighted about health care facilities and the problem associated with an individual. Now, the SBI has come up with a report that says health spending will increase from 5 percent to 11 percent in terms of Private Final Consumption Expenditure. Would you suggest policy descriptions to reduce this cost and provide relief to individuals?

Health is a state entity. Therefore, health expenditures as a percentage of GDP are something that States should look at because one of the main things we pointed out was that if, for example, general health expenditures (public expenditures) as a percentage of GDP increase by current levels at as much as 2.5 to 3 percent of GDP, the decline in household personal spending will be large.

Remember the scene from the movie 3 Idiots, where Rancho and Farhan go to Rajus house for dinner? One of the main aspects of the scene is when mother Rajus starts to mourn the way her husband’s healthcare costs are leaving very little for them to spend on their other consumer activities. This story has actually been played out depressingly in the second wave, and therefore, there is an urgent need for States to increase health spending. Instead of giving for free in the form of a television, citizens in the state would benefit more if those expenses were directed towards health care.

Even the number of beds we have per capita is extremely low. The United States has 34 beds for a lakh population, Germany has 29 beds for a lakh population, we have 2.3 beds for a lakh population. However, it is still important for citizens to demand increased health care spending from states.

Considering the revised vaccine policy, higher spending on food subsidy, higher fertilizer subsidy and possible increase in MGNREGA allocation, do you assess an increase in fiscal deficit?

Vaccination is really critical for the economy to gain momentum of recovery. If you recall, by March with a 3.7 percent increase in GVA, the economy had indeed shown a V-shaped recovery. And when the second wave occurred, it affected at some point. If you have to seize that moment and move on, vaccination is extremely important.

So the fact that vaccines are now free and supplies are doubling, we are looking to vaccinate at a high rate. This means that GDP growth must return, especially in the second half of the year. This will have an impact because when you look at fiscal deficit numbers, we can consider it as a proportion of GDP. Therefore, GDP growth affects our denominator. This is the first point.

The second point to consider is the scenario of recent years. We had projected 9.5 percent of GDP as the number of fiscal deficit, while the current number has come to 9.2 percent or 30 basis points lower. This time, with an estimate of 6.5 percent of the current fiscal estimate, we have been much more realistic. I think once the growth numbers increase and I expect that, at least a tax boom on the part of indirect taxes should continue. Moreover while the economy is growing, it is also possible that direct taxes could increase as well. So what we saw last year can be repeated this year. At this stage, we only have two months and I think it is too early to start talking about any weakness in fiscal deficit numbers because there is also a lot of reversal potential.

Next month, India will enter its fifth year of GST. What kind of major changes would you suggest take precedence now?

From an economic perspective, I would suggest continuing the really good work that has happened in line and letting it play fully. Try to iron out some of the inefficiencies that exist in terms of inverted task structure. It would also be a good idea to think about the original proposal, of a three-tier structure.

How do you view inflation, especially given the rise in fuel and edible oil prices along with the forecast for the normal monsoon?

When you look at CPI inflation, the biggest contributor is food inflation. Last year, for several months, CPI inflation was above the 6 per cent high, due to supply-side issues created by the pandemic. But since then, CPI inflation, and especially the food inflation situation has eased and the normal monsoon should help further alleviate. But I would also like, perhaps, for the next two months or so, to look at the food inflation front.

In the medium and long term, if you look at food inflation itself, we and our analysis have actually shown that there are two areas – impulses and oil seeds, where inflation has been higher. And this has been mainly due to the mismatch of supply and demand. This is something we should seek to fix by increasing domestic production, ensuring that producers ’incentives for both are in a better line. Also, in the medium and long term, not only reforms, but the creation of infrastructure would help reduce supply-side friction, which is really critical to keeping food inflation under control.