Pope Francis Rejects German Cardinal’s Offer to Resign





ROME Pope Francis on Thursday rejected the resignation of Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the archbishop of Munich, who had sought to step down last month in a gesture of personal responsibility on behalf of the entire church hierarchy for decades of sexual abuse. by the priests and responsibility by the bishops. In a warm letter written in his native Spanish and signed with brotherly love, Francis told the 67-year-old German, a leading liberal in the Roman Catholic Church of Germany and a member of the powerful advisory council of the Popes, that he stood in his office and help guide the church through the scars. I like the way he ends the letter, Francis wrote, referring to Cardinal Marx’s request to continue to act as a priest and a bishop and to act as a pastor in the ways that Francesco deemed appropriate. And that is my answer, dear brother, concluded Francesco. Continue as you propose, but as Archbishop of Munich and Friesing.

Francis added that if Cardinal Marx was tempted to think that the pope did not understand you, he should remember what Jesus said to his apostle Peter when he confessed his sin and offered his resignation: Take care of my sheep. Cardinal Marx has never been publicly accused of committing or concealing abuse. He has provided a foundation that aims to help victims of abuse reconcile with the church, donating more than $ 600,000 of his money saved over his decades as a priest. He has also become a leading liberal force seeking to bring about structural changes in the church on issues of celibacy and homosexuality and in the current constitution governing the Vatican. Lovingly telling him to stand up and praising the courage of the Cardinals, Francesco at least did not diminish the will of the German churches to review priesthood celibacy, expand the role of women in the church, and bless gay couples. all of which are strongly opposed by conservatives. Some Vatican observers on Thursday had already begun to question whether the tendered and rejected resignation was quickly choreographed to strengthen Cardinal Marx’s position in the face of the conservative wind in the Vatican or the United States, where most conservative opposition to Franciss’s vision is rooted.

A Roman cleric who frequently talks with Pope Francis insisted on Thursday that the resignation of Cardinal Marx had come as a surprise to the Pope and said it was an expression of Germany’s conscience. The role of Cardinal Marx has given the German church significant influence in the Vatican, even though the church is bleeding members in Germany, with more than 270,000 people left in 2019 alone. In his original letter, which Cardinal Marx said he spent months reflecting on before sending him to the Vatican on May 21, he wrote that, it’s important for me to share responsibility for the sexual abuse catastrophe from officials church over the past decades. He added that he believed Catholics were on a dead end in terms of the crisis and that he had remained concerned by a question posed to him as head of the German Bishops Conference during the release of a 2018 report showing that almost 3,700 children had been abused for seven decades in Germany alone. He was asked how many bishops had resigned as a result of the abuse and the answer was none. The cardinal told reporters this month that he had decided to lead by example. I believe that an opportunity to express this willingness to take responsibility is my resignation, the cardinal wrote in his letter, adding that I strongly urge you to accept this resignation. Rejecting the resignation, Francis added that he shared Cardinal Marx’s concerns. The silence and protection of the institution at all costs, he wrote, leads to personal and historical failure and brings us to live with the burden of keeping skeletons in the closet, as the saying goes.

Francis added that I agree with you that this is a disaster: the sad story of sexual abuse and the way the Church approached it until recently. He called the awareness of hypocrisy in the church the first step towards taking responsibility for this story, both as individuals and as a community. Francesco made it clear that the church could no longer take a sand head-on policy.

