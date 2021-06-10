Our response to climate change is missing something big, scientists say





Some environmental solutions are winning, helping to curb global warming and protect biodiversity as well. But others address one crisis at the expense of another. For example, growing trees in pastures can destroy the plant and animal life of a rich ecosystem, even if the young trees absorb carbon. What should we do? If the world does not stop treating climate change and biodiversity collapse as separate issues, no problem can be effectively addressed, according to a report released Thursday by researchers from two major international scientific panels. These two topics are more deeply intertwined than originally thought, said Hans-Otto Prtner, co-chair of the scientific steering committee that produced the report. They are also inextricably linked to human well-being. But global policies usually target one or the other, leading to unintended consequences.

If you look at just one angle, you are missing a lot, said Yunne-Jai Shin, a marine biologist with the French National Research Institute for Sustainable Development and a co-author of the report. Every action matters. How we got here For years, a group of scientists and policymakers have studied and tried to tackle the climate crisis, warning the world of the dangers of greenhouse gases that have been created in the atmosphere since the Industrial Revolution. The main culprit: the burning of fossil fuels. Another group has studied and tried to tackle the biodiversity crisis, raising alarms about the extinction and collapse of the ecosystem. The main culprits: habitat loss due to agriculture, and, at sea, overfishing. Both groups have operated mainly in their own silos. But their subjects are connected by something elementary, literally: carbon itself. The same element that makes up soot and carbon dioxide and blocking heat and methane is also a basic block of the natural world. Helps in the formation of plant and animal tissues in the soil. Preserved in forests, wetlands, pastures and at the bottom of the ocean. In fact, land and water ecosystems are already removing half of the emissions generated by humans.

Another link between climate and biodiversity: Humans have created emergencies on both fronts using planetary resources in volatile ways. For the past two decades, the climate crisis has overshadowed mainly the biodiversity crisis, perhaps because its threat seemed more formidable. But the balance can change. Scientists warn that declining biodiversity could lead to ecosystem collapse, threatening humanity with food and water supply. Climate change of four or five degrees is such an existential threat to humans, it is hard to imagine, said Paul Leadley, one of the authors and an ecologist at the University of Paris-Saclay. And, he continued, if we lose a really large part of the species on earth, it is an existential threat. What is not working Businesses and countries have increasingly viewed nature as a way to offset their emissions, for example, by planting trees to absorb carbon. But the science is clear: Nature cannot store enough carbon to allow us to continue to emit greenhouse gases at our current rates. A clear first priority is emission reductions, emission reductions and emission reductions, Dr Prtner said.

Just last month, the world’s leading energy agency stated that if the world wanted to avoid the worst effects of global warming, nations would have to stop approving new coal, oil and gas projects immediately.

To make matters worse, some measures used or proposed to address climate change could destroy biodiversity. “Some people are out there selling this message that if we cover the whole planet with trees, it will solve the climate problem,” said Dr. Leadley. This is a wrong message on many levels. In Brazil, parts of Cerrado, a biodiversity savannah that stores large amounts of carbon, have been planted with monocultures of eucalyptus and pine in an effort to meet a global reforestation goal. The result, researchers have written separately, is one imminent ecological catastrophe because they destroy the native ecosystem and the livelihoods of local communities, including indigenous people. Europe once hoped to lead the world in biofuels until it realized that they led to deforestation and rising food prices. Another type of bioenergy, wood pellets, is currently thriving in the Southeastern United States, despite concerns about pollution and biodiversity loss. Climate interventions tend to damage biodiversity more than the opposite and some exchanges should take place, the authors write. Solar farms, for example, eat wildlife habitats, a particular concern for endangered species. But, critically, they generate clean energy. The report highlights ways to mitigate biodiversity damage, for example by grazing livestock around them, improving carbon soil reserves and avoiding untouched habitat. Pollinating gardens on solar farms can help breed insects and birds. While wind farms can harm migratory birds, the authors note that modern turbines cause far less damage.

settlement By protecting and restoring nature, the report said, we can protect biodiversity, help reduce heat, improve human well-being and even find protection from the effects of climate change, such as intensified floods and storms. In the Casamance region of Senegal, for example, local communities restored mangroves and adopted sustainable fishing measures, improving their catch, bringing in dolphins and 20 species of fish, conserving carbon and protecting their coastline, said Pamela McElwee, an environmental anthropologist at Rutgers University who was one of the authors.

Mangroves are a really special kind of ecosystem, she said, in that they do it all for humans. While mangroves are themselves sensitive to climate change, said Dr. McElwee they appear less threatened than previously thought, because restoration efforts are working. In the Hindu Kush mountains of South Asia, a project has preserved an area the size of Belgium, restoring high-altitude forests and pastures and protecting endangered snow leopards and musk deer, the report says, while keeping carbon out of the atmosphere. The 1.3 million people living there, crossing Nepal, India and China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, have seen increased household incomes through tourism and sustainable agriculture. Urban areas, too, can do their part with native trees, green spaces and coastal ecosystems, the researchers said. The report was the first collaboration between the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Intergovernmental Panel on Science Policy for Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services.

John P. Holdren, an environmental scientist at Harvard University and a former White House scientific adviser who was not included in the report, called it a must-read for our time. Brad Plumer contributed to reporting.

