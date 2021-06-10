First minister pushes for ‘thin’ use of past school performance in grades

Nicola Sturgeon has denied claims that school performance in the past could affect a national student’s grades or higher.

For the second week in a row, the First Minister was postponed to address the 2021 qualifications by the government.

This comes after Education Scotland revealed earlier this week that the councils had developed tools to compare school performance with previous years, allowing “unexpected” results to be highlighted.

Last year he was furious when an algorithm-driven moderation scheme used by SQA saw the exam-grade body exam grades given to students by teachers.

In total, of the 133,000 SQA-regulated entries, 93.1% were down-regulated, and children in schools in impoverished parts of Scotland were twice as likely to have been penalized by the process as their wealthy peers.

The system eventually collapsed, with Nicola Sturgeon apologizing to the affected youth.

Last week, new education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville told MSP that this year, student grades “will not be based on historical data or the use of an algorithm”.

She told Holyrood that professional judgments of teachers “alone” would decide youth grades.

But during questions from the First Minister, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross noted the Education Scotland document and reports compiled by councils that said the historical data was being used to “make adjustments” to this year’s data.

He said: “Once again young people will lose only based on where they go to school. This is the same mess as last year, it’s just sleeker.

“Instead of SQA marking students at the end of the process, the system will force teachers and schools to do it first. How on earth can there be safe young people in the system when the words of the First Minister do not match with reality? “

Sturgeon said leader Tory had misrepresented what the system would do. She said historical data would be used as a “quality assurance” method to check grades.

“This year’s national qualifications awards are based on the judgment of teachers and that the judgment of teachers is evidenced by the achievement of students, not by past results or algorithms.

“No student’s grades will be scored or lowered due to their school’s past performance. If any student has demonstrated that, for example, they deserve an A grade, then an A grade is what they will receive.

“There are quality assurance processes in place … but neither SQA nor Education Scotland are involved in these processes. Once the interim grades are submitted to SQ, they will not change due to the school ‘s past performance. “

It was, she added, “a world away from the situation last year where algorithms and past school performance automatically changed the performance and grades of some students.”

The First Minister added: “If the teacher’s judgment is that they are behind the result they gave, that result stands, it does not change. So it is simply a control procedure but ends up in the same place where the teacher’s judgment is based on the student achievement that determines the grade. ”

In his questions, Scottish Labor leader Anas Sarwar pushed the First Minister about the lack of a mitigation provision as part of the appeal process, raising concerns by the Children’s Commissioner that the process may not be in line with human rights.

He said: “This SQA crisis has all the hallmarks of last year’s crisis. The use of historical data in moderation, a dysfunctional appeal process and a government that refuses to listen and engage.

“Young people across Scotland have had the hardest year of their lives. You have had a year to develop a system that has worked, but now there are only a few days to correct the wrong process.

“Will the Prime Minister now finally listen to the young people of Scotland and introduce a harmless appeal policy and make personal circumstances part of the appeal criteria, or will the young people be forced to take to the streets again this year for them? forced him to change his mind? “

Responding, Sturgeon said the Scottish Government would “continue to listen” to the concerns and said “difficult trials” had been made.

She said: “All of these are really important points, but they describe a system of appeals that has not started yet as the non-functioning I do not think helps with the distribution of a system and the proper discussion of some of these issues.

“There is no algorithm that determines the results of young people and I do not think it is fair for young people to create the impression that it exists.

“This is a system based on teachers’ judgment, which is correct, the complaints system is open to everyone, free of charge.

“We will continue to listen, we will continue to look at all the details of this and we will try to make sure that every young person gets the service from the education system and the exam system they deserve.”