How Matt Hancock tried to counter the claims of Dominic Cummings Covid





The cabinet minister on Thursday denied a series of allegations Mr Cummings made to him when he appeared before the same parliamentary committee investigating the pandemic response. Mr Cummings, the Brexit campaign that ousted Downing Street in December, had accused the Secretary of Health of lying, failing in care homes and criminal, shameful conduct during testing. But a senior MP chairing the committee said Mr Cummings’ allegations would remain unsubstantiated because he had failed to provide supporting evidence. < style="display:block;padding-top:68.0971%"/> Secretary of Health Matt Hancock giving testimony to the Science and Technology Committee and the Health and Social Care Committee (House of Commons / PA) / Teli PA READ MORE Mr Hancock said he had no idea why he was targeted by the former aide, but was aware he wanted him fired, suggesting the aide inform his wishes in the newspapers. “I think the best thing to say about this, and it will be proven by many people in the Government, the best thing to say, is that the Government has done better in the last six months,” the minister said. Here is how the Secretary of Health sought to challenge Mr Cummings’s claims in the Joint Health and Social Welfare Committee and the Science and Technology Committees: Mr Cummings accused the Health Secretary of repeated lies, saying he was backed by then-Cabinet Secretary Lord Sedwill. But Mr Hancock denied ever deliberately deceiving the Prime Minister, declaring bluntly when asked if he had: No. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.1463%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) with his then aide Dominic Cummings (Victoria Jones / PA) / Teli PA “Throughout all this I’m getting out of bed every morning with the view and attitude that my job is to do everything I can to save lives and get this country out of the pandemic,” he added. I tried to do it with an approach of honesty and integrity and critically answering questions both in public and in private to the best of my ability. Mr Cummings claimed the Health Secretaries claimed he put a shield through care homes was complete nonsense. He said Mr Hancock told the Prime Minister categorically in March that people would be tested before returning to their care homes. But Mr Hancock told MPs: We have defined a policy that people will be tested when tests are available, then I decided to build the testing capacity so that we can be able to deliver it. He argued that the challenge was not only that we did not have the capacity to test, but there were concerns that people might be wrongly told they did not have the disease. Mr Hancock also said he could not recall Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressing surprise at the care home situation when he returned from the hospital in April. Not that I remember, said the health secretary. Mr Cummings accused him of criminal, shameful conduct claiming he interfered with the NHS test and tracking system in order to hit his stupid 100,000 test target every day. The Secretary of Health defended the target, saying: The aim was to galvanize the system. < style="display:block;padding-top:65.2651%"/> Members and staff of the British National Opera participate in the Covid-19 Government rapid review program using government-supplied side-flow tests (Ian West / PA) / Teli PA The Prime Minister was absolutely four squares behind me and gave me his full support, wholeheartedly in hitting this goal because he, like me, knew we needed a radical increase in testing. Lack of protective equipment Mr Cummings told MPs there were persistent and recurring lies about personal protective equipment (PPE) during the pandemic. The Secretary of Health denied that there were any national shortages and said he did not blame Chancellor Rishi Sunak or NHS chief Sir Simon Stevens for the problems. He added that his whole approach to the pandemic has been that it is a team effort and you cannot respond to a pandemic by simply pointing your fingers. Mr Cummings claimed the minister was using the following science motto as a means of blaming scientists for the failures. My approach all the time has been that we are guided by science, I try not to say that we follow science, replied Mr. Hancock. I take full responsibility for the decisions I not only make, but that are made on my behalf as Secretary of State and to the entire health family, and the NHS, England Public Health, in the department and I know the Prime Minister feels very strongly the same. Mr Cummings said the Secretary of Health lied saying all the patients received the Covid treatment they needed during the first wave, despite counselors’ reports to the contrary. Mr. Hancock replied: There was no point at which I was advised and I took the trouble to check with the chief medical officer and chief scientific advisor, there was no point at which I was advised that people were not receiving proper treatment . < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Secretary of Health Matt Hancock at the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel Center in London (Stefan Rousseau / PA) / Archives and AP Rather, one of the things we have managed to do throughout the response to this pandemic is to protect the NHS so that people have always had access to treating Covid. Where is the evidence to support Mr. Cummings’ claims? Except for his speech, the evidence is not with the elected committees. Greg Clark, chairman of the Science and Technology Committee, said a deadline was set last Friday for the evidence advertised by the former 10th aide. We have not received that evidence nor any explanation as to why it was not available, said Elder Tory. < style="display:block;padding-top:71.5072%"/> Dominic Cummings leaves 10 Downing Street, London, with a box (Yui Mok / PA) / Archives and AP Importers It is important that if serious allegations are made against an individual, they must be substantiated by evidence and counted as unproven without them. Mr Hancock said he was showing that the man behind the allegations had not produced any evidence to support the allegations.

