



More than 70 CEOs from some of the world’s largest companies have urged governments to do much more tackle climate change, including forcing businesses to reduce their carbon emissions. In one open letter Published Wednesday, Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider and PepsiCo’s Ramon Laguarta called on all governments to set policies to meet targets in line with the Paris climate agreement’s most ambitious goal of covering global growth. temperatures at 1.5 degrees Celsius. The push comes as leaders of the G7 group of industrialized nations meet in the UK this weekend and ahead of COP26, a global climate summit, in November. He echoes a similar call from Shell CEO Ben van Beurden on Wednesday, who said his oil company would do just that. accelerate download cuts but the crisis was too great for a company to handle and would require global cooperation between business, government and society. or special call On Thursday, investors managing more than $ 41 trillion in assets warned that governments “risk losing a wave of investment” if they fail to implement meaningful policies to tackle climate change. In their letter, the CEOs said governments should publish plans to halve emissions by 2030 and commit to zero-zero emissions by 2050 ahead of the November climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Countries should also force all companies to set “credible decarbonisation targets” and detect emissions in all parts of their business, he added. Signatories also include Unilever’s Alan Jope, H&M’s Helena Helmersson and Pablo Isla, parent chairman Zara Inditex backed the elimination of fossil fuel subsidies, reduced tariffs on climate-friendly goods and the development of a carbon market. The letter said that the use of coal should be phased out, with the provision made to overload workers and promote low-carbon modes of transport. Developed countries also need to exceed their $ 100 billion commitment to help developing countries mitigate and adapt to climate change. Many businesses have already “grown” by setting emission reduction targets, according to the letter. “Action by governments can accelerate even more action by companies,” he added. “To decarbonize at the speed and scale required to reach net zero by 2050 at the latest, we urgently need transformational policy change.” The signatories are members of the Climate Leaders Alliance, CEO of the World Economic Forum, whose companies employ about 7 million people and have a combined revenue of $ 2.4 trillion. The statement from the group of 457 global investors, including Fidelity International, State Street Global Advisors, Allianz Global Investors and the California Public Employees Retirement System, said countries taking the lead in implementing national climate policies would become “increasingly attractive destinations.” of investment. “ “Strong policies, in line with limiting global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, can accelerate and escalate private capital flows towards the zero-zero transition,” he added.







