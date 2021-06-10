The US must demonstrate its support for Ukraine at the 2021 NATO Summit

The meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Brussels on June 14, 2021, offers an opportunity for the Alliance to focus on Ukraine. During the last two months, Russia has conducted significant military aggregation along its border with Ukraine and in occupied Crimea. During this same period, fighting has escalated in eastern Ukraine. The United States must bring together European NATO members to show solidarity with Ukraine, to help Ukraine improve its military defense capabilities, and to ensure that Ukraine remains on the path to NATO membership.

A National War

Ukraine is in the midst of a national war that will determine its future geopolitical orientation: the West or Moscow. The outcome of this war will have long-term implications for the transatlantic community and the notion of national sovereignty. Since 2014, almost 5 percent of Ukraine’s land and more than half of its coastline have been under illegal Russian occupation of Crimea. In eastern Ukraine, Russia and Russian-backed separatists continue to spread a war that has resulted in more than 13,000 lives lost and 30,000 wounded.

has caused great damage to the Ukrainian economy and has slowed down Ukraine 's progress towards deepening ties with the transatlantic community.

Fact: Russia invaded Ukraine. Fact: Russia illegally invades Crimea. Fact: Russia provoked and now supports a separatist movement in eastern Ukraine that did not exist before. Fact: Russia is the aggressor and Ukraine is the victim.

Modern Ukraine represents the idea in Europe that each country has the sovereign ability to determine its own path and decide with whom it has relations, and how and by whom it is governed. No foreign actor (in this case Russia) should have a veto on membership or close relations with organizations like NATO. It is in America’s interest for Ukraine to remain independent and sovereign and to maintain its ability to choose its own destiny without outside interference.

Ukraine and NATO

Ukraine joined the North Atlantic Cooperation Council in 1991 and the Partnership for Peace in 1994. In 1997, the NATOUkraine Commission was established to guide relations between Ukraine and NATO, providing a forum for discussing security issues of interest. mutual. At the 2016 Warsaw Summit, NATO created the Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) for Ukraine, which now includes 16 programs. An important initiative included in the CAP was the creation of six interim trust funds to assist Ukraine in providing its own security. Trust funds cover (1) command, control, communications and computers; (2) logistics and standardization; (3) cyber protection; (4) military career transition; (5) counteracting improvised explosive devices; and (6) medical rehabilitation.

A review of the currently developing CAP will be completed by the end of the year, with a view to better aligning this package with Ukraine’s current requirements.

Ukraine is a contributing nation to the NATO Force in Kosovo (KFOR) and the Settlement Support Mission in Afghanistan and regularly hosts NATO training exercises. In June 2020, the North Atlantic Council recognized Ukraine as an Enhanced Opportunity Partner, acknowledging the countries' strong contributions to NATO missions and operations.

Yes there

“>REF

Although NATO stated in 2008 that one day Ukraine would be invited to join the Alliance, by 2014 Ukrainians made many efforts to help make that invitation a reality. In light of Russia’s aggression, the Ukrainian people have demonstrated, either on the streets of Maidan or through the ballot box, that they see their West-linked future, not under Russian domination. This is especially true under the leadership of former President Petro Poroshenko and his successor and current President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Even so, the country has a long way to go before NATO membership becomes a serious opportunity.

However, the Alliance continues to have an interest in helping Ukraine defend itself and establish the necessary political and economic reforms. A practical step in this direction was the publication of the National Security Strategy of Ukraine and the Law on Intelligence, in September 2020, for both NATO advisers assisted.

Yes there

“>REF Russia’s continued aggression undermines Ukraine’s transatlantic aspirations and regional stability. NATO simply has no chance of ignoring Ukraine. At the Brussels Summit, NATO must demonstrate that:

Speak in a clear and united voice. NATO must continue to present a united voice against Russian aggression, reiterating the need for a full restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Furthermore, the NATOUkraine Commission should meet at the level of the head of state, or the head of government, at the Brussels Summit as a sign of the Alliance’s commitment.

Improve the quality of non-lethal support for Ukraine. While the US sale of Javelin missiles to Ukraine is profitable, NATO needs to improve the quality of non-lethal equipment, especially in terms of safer communications and more capable unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Continue joint exercises with Ukrainian forces. NATO-led training exercises in western Ukraine have helped build a professional and capable Ukrainian army. This is in the long-term interest of NATO. More training opportunities should be considered. Moreover, NATO countries must continue to participate strongly in exercises inside or near Ukraine, particularly the Rapid Trident and Sea Breeze exercises.

Reaffirm NATO's open-door policies for Ukraine. NATO needs to reaffirm that its open-door policy remains in place and that Russia has no veto power, including possible future membership of Ukraine.

Support the evolution of NATO trust funds for Ukraine. NATO is currently evaluating the CAP for Ukraine, including the effectiveness of the six trust funds set out at the Wales Summit 2014. A review is needed as some are inconsistent; for example, NATO devoting resources to training to counter improvised explosive devices (IEDs) makes little sense when IEDs are not a major threat to the Ukrainian military. whether others trust funds are assessed as effective, NATO should encourage its members to increase voluntary contributions to those funds.

Ensure that new NATO trust funds are fully funded. The total budget of these new funds is $ 40 million. So far, only half of this amount has been raised by NATO members.

Focus on the NATO Centers of Excellence in the war in Ukraine. NATO should encourage NATO Centers of Excellence to assist Ukraine in coping with Russian aggression, particularly in centers focusing on cyberspace (Estonia), energy security (Lithuania) and counter-propaganda (Latvia). The Alliance should consider inviting Ukraine to become a contributing participant in each of these three centers.

Work with NATO to open a NATO Certified Center of Excellence in Hybrid Warfare in Ukraine. There is no precedent for a Center of Excellence in a non-NATO country; however, doing so could improve NATOUkraine relations and show how important the war in Donbas has become for Europe 's overall security. The Center of Excellence would provide an opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue and training on how to address the challenges associated with hybrid warfare, using the lessons learned from the Donbas combat.

Help Ukraine improve its maritime awareness capabilities. Much of the non-NATO support provided by NATO members to Ukraine since 2014 has focused on ground warfare in the east of the country. NATO needs to expand this support to improve Ukraine's maritime security by providing improved radars and appropriate surveillance capabilities, such as UAVs.

American leadership is needed

While Ukraine’s success will largely rest on the shoulders of the Ukrainians themselves, the Biden Administration, working with NATO, should not hesitate to provide support for Ukraine. Moreover, due to the deep interconnectedness of the Black Sea region, US and NATO support for Ukraine indirectly supports Georgia, which is under constant pressure and the threat of aggression from Russia. The US should use the Brussels Summit as an opportunity to reaffirm its commitment and support to the people of Ukraine. This, in turn, will make America and its allies more secure.

Luke Coffey is Director of the Douglas and Sarah Allison Center for Foreign Policy at the Kathryn Institute and Shelby Cullom Davis for National Security and Foreign Policy at The Heritage Foundation. Daniel Kochis is Senior Policy Analyst on European Affairs at the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, Davis Institute.