Nepal’s Prime Minister Oli is expanding his government amid a continuing political crisis – the New Indian Express





from PTI KATHMANDU: Nepal’s ousted Prime Minister Sharma Oli on Thursday expanded his Cabinet for the second time in a week amid widespread criticism and the ongoing political crisis in the Himalayan nation. Oli is leading a minority government after losing a vote of confidence in the House last month. According to the Office of the President, the Cabinet now has a total of 25 members with the induction of seven new ministers and one state ministry. In the latest refusal, Khagraj Adhikari, a close confidant of Oli, was given the portfolio of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the news site MyRepublica reported. Adhikari had previously served as Minister of Health in the Cabinet led by Sushil Koirala. The interior minister’s post was vacant after the Supreme Court on May 20 overturned the appointment of seven ministers, including Ram Bahadur Thapa, who was running the Interior Ministry, saying they were not lawmakers. Oli vacated the House a day later. Thapa had joined CPN-UML after the Communist Party of Nepal (NCP) disbanded. The other faces are Raj Kishor Yadav (Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply) of the Janta Samajbadi Party (JSP) and Nainakala Thapa (Minister of Communication and Information Technology). Thapa is the wife of the former interior minister. Oli elected Jwala Kumari Sah (Agriculture), Narad Muni Rana (Forest), Ganesh Kumar Pahadi (General Administration) and Mohan Baniya (Minister without Portfolio) to his cabinet along with Asha Kumari BK, who is endowed with the portfolio of Minister of State for Forests and Environment. On Friday last week, in a move to consolidate his control of power and increase ties with India, 69-year-old Oli expanded his cabinet to include eight ministers and two state ministers from the Janata Samajwadi Party-based Madhes (JSP) Oli appointed three deputy prime ministers, including two from the Madhesi community, during the reshuffle. Rajendra Mahato, the senior director of JSP, has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister with the portfolio of the Ministry of Urban Development, while Raghubir Mahaseth, from the CPN-UML government, has been appointed as another Deputy Prime Minister with the portfolio of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The third deputy prime minister is Bishnu Poudyal from UML, who has taken over the Ministry of Finance portfolio. The Madhesi parties in Nepal claim to represent the cause of Madhesi, who are residents of the Terai region. The community shares strong cultural and family ties with India. Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 last year after President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the 275-member House and announced new elections on April 30 and May 10 on the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli, amid a power struggle within communist Nepal in power. Party (NCP). In February, the Supreme Court reinstated the dispersed House of Representatives, in a backlash from the war-torn prime minister who was preparing for early polls. Oli consistently defended his move to dissolve the House of Representatives, saying some of his party leaders were trying to form a “parallel government”. PTI AKJ SCY 06101739 NNNN

