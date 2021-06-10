



The second Corvette of four Sa’ar 6 missiles, the INS Oz, anchored in the port of Haifa on Wednesday, a month after it was delivered to the Israeli Navy. INS Oz will join INS Magen, which arrived in December, and they will maintain offshore gas production facilities and Israeli territorial waters. Second Sa’ar rocket ship 6 ships in Haifa. (IDF Spokesperson Unit) The arrival of the ship is “an important moment in strengthening Israel’s power, including in the exclusive economic zone,” the IDF said. “The ship will be a key part of Israel’s defense of its territorial waters and its offshore energy sources.” Built by Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems in Kiel, Germany, INS Oz is the second of four Sa’ar 6 vessels coming to Israel after INS Magen and will be operational within two years. The other two are called INS Atzma’ut and INS Nitzahon, with the latter expected to arrive at the end of 2021. At the ceremony in Haifa, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the new ship was a “description of the power we are prepared to use on all fronts, including Lebanon and beyond, in preventing attempts by our enemies to equipped with weapons that would undermine regional stability. “ Also present was Navy Commander Lt. Admiral Eli Sharvit, who said the ship’s commanders and fighters took part in “another moment” in the construction of Israel’s naval defense wall. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). do (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} “Ships joining the ranks of the navy are just as necessary as the air to breathe, as the security picture is constantly changing and new threats are raising their heads,” he said. “There is no doubt that the INS Oz, like its sister ships, is a technological marvel, but just as it is a sign of progress, it is also a sign of broad cooperation and cross-border human strength.” The new 90-meter-long 2,000-ton corvettes have a top speed of 24 knots and a range of 2,500 nautical miles. Although not much longer than the Sa’ar class 5, they are built to better handle rough seas and stay out of port for longer. The new class will be covered by almost 300 static radar arrays that will be able to detect incoming air threats. Incoming missiles can be shot down either by two Navy Iron Cube interceptors and two Barak-8 batteries can shoot down enemy missiles and ballistic missiles. In addition to interceptor missile defense systems, the ships will also carry 16 anti-ship missiles, a super-fast 76 mm Otto Melara main weapon, two 25 mm Typhoon remote weapons stations and two 324 mm torpedo launchers for MK54 light torpedoes. Each Saar 6 will also be equipped with Elta EL / M-2248 MF-STAR cyber and electronic warfare systems and electronically scanned radar (AESA) capable of tracking air and surface targets. Most of these weapons and radar systems will be installed in Israel. If war breaks out, at least two Sa’ar 6 ships will be deployed to protect Israel’s Exclusive Economic Zone and its gas equipment, while the rest of the fleet would assist ground forces by attacking enemy troops and possible threats. targeted both home and gas assets, while simultaneously destroying any air threats to maritime assets and naval vessels.







