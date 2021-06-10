The Argentine president offends with comments on the race: The Brazilians came out of the jungle





BUENOS AIRES During a recent visit to Argentina by the Prime Minister of Spain, President Alberto Fernndez tried to connect with his guest by paying homage to Argentina’s European heritage. Instead, with a statement widely seen as xenophobic and offensive, Mr. Fernndez managed to cause outrage in the country and throughout Latin America, including in the regions the most powerful nations. The Mexicans came out of the indigenous people, the Brazilians came out of the jungle but we Argentines arrived by boat. On the ship from Europe, Mr Fernndez said on Wednesday, during a televised appearance to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez, who was visiting Buenos Aires. video of the statement, which Mr Fernndez said was a quote from Mexican Nobel Laureate Octavio Paz, went viral on social media, generating widespread news coverage, as well as a flood of criticism and surprise from politicians and ordinary citizens in Neighboring Brazil and Mexico.

He forgets the millions of people abducted from Africa over three years, precisely by Europeans that Fernndez is so proud to be the descendant of, Jeff Nascimento, a human rights activist and lawyer in So Paulo, Brazil, wrote on Twitter. Eduardo Bolsonaro, a member of Congress and a son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, called the statement racist and ridiculed the state of the Argentine economy, which has been in recession for years. Argentina is a sinking ship, he wrote. President, Mr. Bolsonaro, also responded with mockery tweeting the word JUNGLE! and the Brazilian flag along with a photo of him and a group of Indigenous people. Argentines have long had a reputation in Latin America for considering themselves different from others in the region, in part because of the large percentage of the population of countries tracing their origins to European settlers, mainly from Spain and Italy. Its neighbor, Brazil, is a majority Black and Indigenous country. Now a generation of young people researchers in Argentina, including Black researchers, are questioning the national narrative of their countries and saying it is racist and erases the presence of Argentines with autochthonous and black roots.

Mexican actor Gael Garca Bernal said Mr. Fernndezs remark perpetuates the damaging narrative of extractivist colonialism and complained that it reflected a view that is unfortunately very common. Mr Fernndez, a left-wing leader who was elected in 2019 and has drawn criticism for blunders in the past, attributed the quota to Mr Paz. The current quote from Mr. Paz is: Mexicans are descended from the Aztecs, Peruvians from the Incas, and Argentines from the ships. Mr. Fernndez seems to have confused Paz’s quote with the lyrics of a song became famous in the 1980s by rock music singer Litto Nebbia, whom Mr. Fernndez admires and has described as a SHOCK. The presidents quote is taken almost literally from the song. The remark overshadowed the agenda of the summit between the heads of state, which focused on trade negotiations and vaccine diplomacy. After the criticism, Mr. Fernndez wrote on Twitter: I did not start to offend, but in any case, if anyone feels offended or made invisible, I apologize. But he added, it has been said more than once that the Argentines got off the ships. Mr. Fernndez continued: In the first half of the 20th Century, we received more than five million immigrants living among our native people. Our diversity is a source of pride. Daniel Politi reported from Buenos Aires. Ernesto Londoo reported from Rio de Janeiro.







