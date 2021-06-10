The 7,000-year-old seal sheds light on business activities in ancient Israel





Seven thousand years ago, the inhabitants of prehistoric Israel engaged in complex exchange activities and protected property rights, research has revealed based on impressions of millennial clay seals. In antiquity, stamp impressions – known among experts by the Latin term bullae – were used to sign documents or containers, ensuring that they reached their recipients closed and intact. About 150 clay seals dating back about 7,000 years were found in an excavation carried out by archaeologists at the Hebrew University in 2004-2007 in Tel Tsaf, a prehistoric village in the Beit She’an Valley in the North. While their purpose was the same, almost all of these stamps were simple pieces of clay, with no impression on them.

However, a small individual stamping presented an impression, consisting of two distinct geometric patterns. The research result on these objects has now been published in the latest issue of the academic journal Levant. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). do (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} “Even today, similar types of seals are used to prevent intrusion and theft,” said Prof. Yosef Garfinkel of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, who led the excavation and is one of the authors of the paper. “It turns out that this was already in use 7,000 years ago by landowners and local administrators to protect their property.” The building is one of the oldest of its kind ever found in the region. According to the researcher, the fact that two models were impressed may indicate that two people were involved in the transaction. “Tel Tsaf was a big booming village,” Garfinkel said. “We discovered houses that were large up to 100-200 m court, large yards and silos that could contain from 3-4 tonnes to 20-30 tonnes of wheat or other agricultural products.” “This is incredible considering that 1.5 tonnes of wheat was enough to feed a family for a year,” he added. According to the researcher, the clay used was not local, but came from at least 10 km. away “But it could have gone even further, given that we found evidence of exchange with regions such as Mesopotamia, the Caucasus and Egypt,” Garfinkel noted. These discoveries include metal objects and ceramics. All of these elements suggest that Tel Tsaf was the home of a wealthy community whose residents enjoyed relationships with remote regions, although Garfinkel noted that it would not be correct to talk about trade relations as there were no monetary exchange involved, the objects were traded for grain. “There is no prehistoric place anywhere in the Middle East that reveals evidence of such long-distance trade in exotic items as the ones we found on this particular site,” the professor said. “There are other villages dating from the same period in the area, but none of them present similar features, which leads us to believe that Tel Tsaf may have represented some form of regional authority,” he noted. Originally excavated in the 1970s by a team from Tel Aviv University, in recent years Tel Tsaf has been excavated by archaeologists from the University of Haifa, “making it one of the few in Israel to have been excavated by all three Tel Aviv universities. , Jerusalem and Haifa, ”Garfinkel concluded.







