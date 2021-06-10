UPDATUAR 2-S. Africa to change energy regulations to increase supply – Ramaphosa





(Adds mining and business advice, details) JOHANNESBURG, June 10 (Reuters) – South Africa will exempt power generation projects up to 100 megawatts from licensing requirements, raising the threshold 10 times as it appears to urgently stabilize a national grid hit hard by power outages. , said President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday Ramaphosa made the announcement amid the latest round of power outages by power company Eskom, which has struggled to secure a stable supply for Africa’s most industrialized economy. The reform is expected to unlock significant investments in new generation capacity in the short and medium term, enabling companies to build their own generation equipment to supply their energy needs, he told a televised conference. Ramaphosa has previously said the move could unlock 5,000 MW of additional capacity as part of reforms aimed at ending the country’s energy crisis. Although the projects will be exempted from the licensing requirements of the South African National Energy Regulator (NERSA), they will still need to obtain a grid connection permit, he said on Thursday. Mining companies have argued that bureaucracy has prevented them from generating their power for years and have lobbied the government for rule changes. Our initial estimates are that this development could lead to additional short- and medium-term investment by industry in embedded generation projects of about 27 billion rand ($ 2 billion), the industry body, the Minerals Council said. Miner Gold Fields in February won approval for a 40 MW solar plant, four years after first submitting a license application, as high-intensity energy industries seek to reduce their reliance on Eskom. Ramaphosa said the changes will increase Eskom’s available power supply, allowing it to continue with an intensive maintenance program aimed at fixing its ailing infrastructure. South Africa indicated in April that it would change the licensing threshold to 10 MW from 1 MW but industry experts had hoped for more. Ramaphosa said the change would be published within 60 days, but the Business Unity SA (BUSA) business collective urged the government to cut it within 30 days. “While this change has been well received … every day delays and load reductions increase our economic pressures,” she said. ($ 1 = 13.6417 rand) (Report by Wendell Roelf and Tanisha Heiberg; Written by Emma Rumney; Edited by Kirsten Donovan)

