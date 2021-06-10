International
China passes law to oppose foreign sanctions
BEIJING (Reuters) – China passed a law Thursday to oppose foreign sanctions as it tries to resist US and EU pressure on trade, technology, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
Individuals or entities involved in taking or enforcing discriminatory measures against Chinese citizens or entities may be placed on a list of anti-sanctions by a relevant department in the Chinese government.
Those on the list may be denied entry to China or deported from China. Their assets within China can be confiscated or frozen. They may be restricted from doing business with entities or people within China.
The new Chinas law is the latest and widest legal tool to retaliate against foreign sanctions and aims to give Chinese retaliatory measures more legitimacy and predictability, according to local experts.
Foreign companies, however, worry about the mitigating impact it may have on foreign investment.
China’s highest legislature, the National People’s Congress (NPC) standing committee, passed the law Thursday, according to state television CCTV.
The committee’s 14 vice-chairmen are under U.S. sanctions for passing the National Security Act last year that critics say has crippled political freedoms in Hong Kong. Beijing says it was necessary to restore stability in the city.
President Xi Jinping last November called on the ruling Communist Party to use legal means to protect China’s sovereignty, security and interests against foreign parties.
The NPC said in its annual work report in March that it wants to update our legal toolbox to address the risks of foreign sanctions and interference.
In January, the trade ministry announced mechanisms to assess whether foreign restrictions on Chinese trade and business activities were justified and that Chinese individuals or companies would sue for compensation in a Chinese court.
The United States and its allies have increasingly sanctioned Chinese officials to express concern about China’s handling of its Muslim Uighur minority in Xinjiang and pro-democracy activities in Hong Kong, prompting China to impose sanctions on U.S. and EU police officers and officials.
Washington has also targeted Chinese companies like Huawei and ZTE for violating US sanctions on Iran or North Korea, an act China calls long-range jurisdiction.
The bill underwent a secret secret reading in April and was approved on Thursday, barely two days after the NPC announced it was conducting a second reading of the bill. She bypassed a third reading normally needed for the other bills.
The European Union Chamber of Commerce said its members are alarmed by the lack of transparency regarding the adoption of the bill.
China seems to be rushing. Such a move is not conducive to attracting foreign investment or securing companies that increasingly think they will be used as sacrificial hostages in a political chess game, Joerg Wuttke, chamber president, told.
Foreign companies seeking to do business in China may find themselves opposed to increased scrutiny by Chinese regulators regarding their operations both at home and abroad, said Shaun Wu, a partner at law firm Paul Hastings.
Chinese experts say Beijing is simply taking a page from the game books of the United States and the European Union, which in recent years have passed various acts to serve as a legal basis for their engagement with China.
China previously had neither the economic power nor the political will to use legal means to retaliate against US sanctions. He now has both, said Wang Jiangyu, a law professor at Hong Kong City University.
Cooperation is the best option, but the US does not want it. So revenge, like this new law, is the second best option. His sucking is the worst, he said.
Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Additional reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong; Edited by Kim Coghill and Toby Chopra
