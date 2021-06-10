This herd of elephants is wandering around China, causing chaos and capturing hearts

A herd of elephants in southwest China has been on a year-long journey to nowhere, wreaking havoc, capturing hearts and confusing scientists along the way.

The elephants left their home in a wildlife reserve in southwest Yunnan province more than a year ago, and have since traveled nearly 500 kilometers.

The creatures were seen walking through urban streets, raiding food and water farms, visiting a car pool and even posing in a retirement home, where they stuffed their luggage into some of the rooms, causing an elderly man to hide under his bed. They were last seen on the outskirts of Kunming, a city of seven million people.

Scientists do not yet know what started this unconventional journey, but many have speculated that they are trying to find a new home because their traditional home is no longer suitable.

“These elephants are likely to try to find resources that were limited in the country they came from,” Joshua Plotnik, an expert on recognizing and behaving Asian elephants at Hunter College in New York, told. As it happens host Carol Off.

“Or they were expelled potentially increasing human encroachment on their habitat. But we do not know that yet.”

In this aerial photo released by the Chinese Xinhua News Agency, elephants walk in E’shan district in southwest China’s Yunnan province on May 28th. (Hu Chao / Xinhua / The Associated Press)

Nilanga Jayasinghe, Asian species conservation manager at the World Wildlife Fund, told Reuters that Asian elephants are usually loyal to their home areas. But if there have been concerns, resource loss or development, they can move on.

“In this case, we do not really know why they left their area of ​​residence, but we do know that there has been significant habitat loss due to agriculture and the conversion of forests into plantations within this range in recent decades. said Jayasinghe.

“What has probably happened here is that in their search for new habitat, they got lost along the way and continued.”

This aerial photo taken on June 7 shows elephants lying together and taking a nap near Xinyang City. (Yunnan Forest Fire Brigade / The Associated Press)

The herd started with 16 members, but local officials say two have returned home and a new baby was born during the trip.

The stray elephant parade now consists of six females and three adult males, three juveniles and three calves, according to official reports.

Elephants have become local celebrities in part because they are constantly being monitored by a fleet of 14 drone cameras and wildlife personnel looking to minimize any possible human-elephant conflict.

Videos and photos of their saints are on all social media and they have been in trend for days on China’s Weibo microblogging service, where photos of the group lying down and sleeping attracted 200 million views Monday night.

Chinese officials prepare a drone to monitor a herd of wild Asian elephants in E’shan county on May 29th. (Hu Chao / Xinhua / The Associated Press)

“To my knowledge, this is unparalleled,” Plotnik said. “Of course in terms of public reaction, this would tell you that this is a unique and new experience for humans. But it also suggests that there is a problem that needs to be solved here and we need to try to understand why the elephants left. first place. “

Elephants are protected in China, and the government has urged people not to stand in their way and not to look at them with ortres to scare them.

Instead, authorities are using passive vehicles to keep them away from populated areas, including using parked trucks and construction equipment to block roads, or food points to pull them away.

“The good news from what I have heard is that local community members, government officials and scientists are working together, which is extraordinary, to try to find ways to mediate potential conflict here,” Plotnik said.

“But at some point it will become more desperate if the elephants become more aggressive or if they end up causing more damage, then you can see an increase in the intensity of the conflict. And that is when again it becomes more of an immediate problem that has need adjustment “.

If scientists do not understand exactly what made the elephants roam and address their needs, Plotnik says the problem is likely to recur.

“If, for example, you take elephants and just try to move them back to where they came from, or encourage or push them back to that place, or even try to encourage them to a new place. “There is no reason why elephants will stay in any of those countries unless you have met the needs of those elephants,” he said.

“If you do not identify and address those issues before moving the elephants, the elephants will simply leave again and you will repeat this problem.”

Written by Sheena Goodyear with files from The Associated Press. Interview with Joshua Plotnik produced by Sarah Jackson.