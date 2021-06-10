International
This herd of elephants is wandering around China, causing chaos and capturing hearts
A herd of elephants in southwest China has been on a year-long journey to nowhere, wreaking havoc, capturing hearts and confusing scientists along the way.
The elephants left their home in a wildlife reserve in southwest Yunnan province more than a year ago, and have since traveled nearly 500 kilometers.
The creatures were seen walking through urban streets, raiding food and water farms, visiting a car pool and even posing in a retirement home, where they stuffed their luggage into some of the rooms, causing an elderly man to hide under his bed. They were last seen on the outskirts of Kunming, a city of seven million people.
Scientists do not yet know what started this unconventional journey, but many have speculated that they are trying to find a new home because their traditional home is no longer suitable.
“These elephants are likely to try to find resources that were limited in the country they came from,” Joshua Plotnik, an expert on recognizing and behaving Asian elephants at Hunter College in New York, told. As it happens host Carol Off.
“Or they were expelled potentially increasing human encroachment on their habitat. But we do not know that yet.”
Nilanga Jayasinghe, Asian species conservation manager at the World Wildlife Fund, told Reuters that Asian elephants are usually loyal to their home areas. But if there have been concerns, resource loss or development, they can move on.
“In this case, we do not really know why they left their area of residence, but we do know that there has been significant habitat loss due to agriculture and the conversion of forests into plantations within this range in recent decades. said Jayasinghe.
“What has probably happened here is that in their search for new habitat, they got lost along the way and continued.”
The herd started with 16 members, but local officials say two have returned home and a new baby was born during the trip.
The stray elephant parade now consists of six females and three adult males, three juveniles and three calves, according to official reports.
Elephants have become local celebrities in part because they are constantly being monitored by a fleet of 14 drone cameras and wildlife personnel looking to minimize any possible human-elephant conflict.
Videos and photos of their saints are on all social media and they have been in trend for days on China’s Weibo microblogging service, where photos of the group lying down and sleeping attracted 200 million views Monday night.
“To my knowledge, this is unparalleled,” Plotnik said. “Of course in terms of public reaction, this would tell you that this is a unique and new experience for humans. But it also suggests that there is a problem that needs to be solved here and we need to try to understand why the elephants left. first place. “
Elephants are protected in China, and the government has urged people not to stand in their way and not to look at them with ortres to scare them.
Instead, authorities are using passive vehicles to keep them away from populated areas, including using parked trucks and construction equipment to block roads, or food points to pull them away.
“The good news from what I have heard is that local community members, government officials and scientists are working together, which is extraordinary, to try to find ways to mediate potential conflict here,” Plotnik said.
“But at some point it will become more desperate if the elephants become more aggressive or if they end up causing more damage, then you can see an increase in the intensity of the conflict. And that is when again it becomes more of an immediate problem that has need adjustment “.
If scientists do not understand exactly what made the elephants roam and address their needs, Plotnik says the problem is likely to recur.
“If, for example, you take elephants and just try to move them back to where they came from, or encourage or push them back to that place, or even try to encourage them to a new place. “There is no reason why elephants will stay in any of those countries unless you have met the needs of those elephants,” he said.
“If you do not identify and address those issues before moving the elephants, the elephants will simply leave again and you will repeat this problem.”
Written by Sheena Goodyear with files from The Associated Press. Interview with Joshua Plotnik produced by Sarah Jackson.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]