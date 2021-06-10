International
Princeton says professors should take COVID pictures. Here are other NJ colleges looking for faculty to get vaccines.
Princeton University will ask all faculty, faculty and staff to prove they have received a COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the fall semester as the Ivy League school joins a growing number of colleges that expand vaccine requirements for all working on campus.
The new rules, sent to Princeton employees on Tuesday, say all faculty, staff, researchers, visiting professors, temporary staff and independent contractors must be fully vaccinated by 1 August.
The requirement applies to employees and others who routinely work on campus or on university-occupied properties, the announcement said.
Campus employees can apply for waivers if they have a medical condition or a sincerely held religious belief that prevents them from being vaccinated. But if they do not get the goal, employees should continue to wear masks, get tested regularly and stay away from the social side.
Princeton was among the first universities to announce in April that all students should be vaccinated before returning to class at the end of the summer. But at the time, campus officials said they were undecided if the vaccine would be required for more than 7,000 faculty and staff members.
Many colleges said they were unsure if they could legally require their employees to be vaccinated. Some said they were awaiting guidance from the state or federal government.
Since then, dozens of colleges have announced they are extending vaccine requirements to professors and other people employed on campus.
In New Jersey, Seton Hall University, The New Jersey Institute of Technology and the Stevens Institute of Technology are among those who have notified faculty and staff are required to prove they have received the vaccine.
We are confident that the COVID-19 vaccination research as well as the maintenance of the health and safety protocols we have established over the past year will not only allow us to plan a safe return this fall, but also increase the contribution of communities. said Stevens President Nariman Farvardin in a statement announcing the demands of private schools.
Other New Jersey schools including Rutgers University, Kean University, Montclair State University AND Fairleigh Dickinson University are encouraging faculty to take pictures but do not ask for it.
Our faculty and staff, they are quite responsible, said Antonio Calcado, Rutgers executive vice president and chief operating officer when the university made its announcement. I think they will respond well when encouraged to be vaccinated.
Princeton joins an expanding list of Ivy League schools telling professors to get vaccinated before returning to campus. Harvard, Penn, Brown and Columbia have all announced vaccine requirements for faculty and staff. Yale, Dartmouth and Cornell have not.
Nationwide, there are nearly 480 colleges and universities, mostly in the Northeast and West Coast. seeking vaccines this fall, according to a daily tracker kept by the Higher Education Chronicle, an industry publication. However, the vast majority of schools are only looking for vaccines for students.
Many states in the Midwest and South do not have colleges or universities that require COVID-19 shots for students or faculty, the tracker points out.
