Amputee attacked, stabbed by two men who tried to steal his dog

A British amputated man was attacked by two men trying to steal his dog, leaving the 39-year-old with a stab wound, broken nose and concussion, according to a report.

Andy Garside and his wife, Stacey, were walking with their French bulldog, Lilo, on Tuesday night at Hattersley in Greater Manchester. Stacey, 41, told Evening news in Manchester that they noticed two men following them, but the men turned away from the sight and they “did not think of anything at first”.

However, when they rounded up a corner, both men were there waiting, Stacey said.

“They approached him and one of the boys was saying, ‘This is a sick dog – can we get it?'” Stacey told the newspaper.

Andy then pulled Lilo as one of the men tried to pick up the dog despite their refusal, and the two men started hitting him in the face. One of the men continued to hit her in the stomach, Stacey said.

“They did not expect him to fight them. They got into a fight shortly before someone said, ‘Just leave now’ – and they fled to the new buildings on the property,” Stacey said.

Stacey said Andy, who was bleeding profusely, then picked up a “traumatized” Lilo and knocked on the door of a nearby residence for help.

“Andy has a broken nose that will need surgery. The septum of his septum has been completely removed. He has been taken [a] his shock and face is a bit of a mess, “Stacey said.

Andy, who has stress-induced functional neurological disorder, suffered a post-attack crisis, according to the report.

Stacey said Andy was wearing shorts at the time of the attack, exposing his prosthetic leg. She told him Evening news in Manchester that she believes he was targeted by men because they thought it would be “an easy theft to get a high value dog”.

French Bulldogs, who were ranked the second most popular dog breed in the world by the American Kennel Club in 2020, have become common victims of theft for their popularity and high value. In one of the most high-profile cases of stolen French bulldogs, Lady Gaga’s puppy was shot in the chest and her dogs were stolen in February.

Brandi Hunter, vice president of public relations and communications at AKC, told CNN that the higher the demand for a particular breed of dog, the higher the chance of theft.

“Smaller breeds are more attractive to steal, and French bulldogs are very popular now,” Hunter told CNN. “Demand for the breed is higher than supply, so they are often a more targeted breed.”

Moreover, Hunter said French bulldog puppies can cost between $ 1,500 and $ 5,000, making them extremely valuable for resale and breeding.

The Greater Manchester Police Department is investigating the incident.

Newsweek tried to reach the police department in Greater Manchester and the American Kennel Club for comment, but both were unavailable until the time of publication.