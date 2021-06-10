International
Amputee attacked, stabbed by two men who tried to steal his dog
A British amputated man was attacked by two men trying to steal his dog, leaving the 39-year-old with a stab wound, broken nose and concussion, according to a report.
Andy Garside and his wife, Stacey, were walking with their French bulldog, Lilo, on Tuesday night at Hattersley in Greater Manchester. Stacey, 41, told Evening news in Manchester that they noticed two men following them, but the men turned away from the sight and they “did not think of anything at first”.
However, when they rounded up a corner, both men were there waiting, Stacey said.
“They approached him and one of the boys was saying, ‘This is a sick dog – can we get it?'” Stacey told the newspaper.
Andy then pulled Lilo as one of the men tried to pick up the dog despite their refusal, and the two men started hitting him in the face. One of the men continued to hit her in the stomach, Stacey said.
“They did not expect him to fight them. They got into a fight shortly before someone said, ‘Just leave now’ – and they fled to the new buildings on the property,” Stacey said.
Stacey said Andy, who was bleeding profusely, then picked up a “traumatized” Lilo and knocked on the door of a nearby residence for help.
“Andy has a broken nose that will need surgery. The septum of his septum has been completely removed. He has been taken [a] his shock and face is a bit of a mess, “Stacey said.
Andy, who has stress-induced functional neurological disorder, suffered a post-attack crisis, according to the report.
Stacey said Andy was wearing shorts at the time of the attack, exposing his prosthetic leg. She told him Evening news in Manchester that she believes he was targeted by men because they thought it would be “an easy theft to get a high value dog”.
French Bulldogs, who were ranked the second most popular dog breed in the world by the American Kennel Club in 2020, have become common victims of theft for their popularity and high value. In one of the most high-profile cases of stolen French bulldogs, Lady Gaga’s puppy was shot in the chest and her dogs were stolen in February.
Brandi Hunter, vice president of public relations and communications at AKC, told CNN that the higher the demand for a particular breed of dog, the higher the chance of theft.
“Smaller breeds are more attractive to steal, and French bulldogs are very popular now,” Hunter told CNN. “Demand for the breed is higher than supply, so they are often a more targeted breed.”
Moreover, Hunter said French bulldog puppies can cost between $ 1,500 and $ 5,000, making them extremely valuable for resale and breeding.
The Greater Manchester Police Department is investigating the incident.
Newsweek tried to reach the police department in Greater Manchester and the American Kennel Club for comment, but both were unavailable until the time of publication.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]