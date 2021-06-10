International
New Delhi in contact with China to demand early resumption of travel by Indians
India on Thursday said those Indian nationals vaccinated with vaccines made in China should be issued visas to travel to China for work or study.
Taking issue with China banning travel for Indians since November last year when there were no restrictions on Chinese nationals traveling to India, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said: As previously reported, we have been in contact with the Chinese side in order to request an early resumption of travel by Indian citizens in China, especially for those working or studying there. “While we recognize the need to ensure security and strictly follow covid-related protocols, substantial two-way travel should be facilitated, especially given the fact that Chinese nationals are able to travel to India,” Bagchi said.
He stressed that people from China, including Chinese nationals, were able to travel to India despite the lack of direct connection. But that was not possible for Indian nationals working or studying in China after Beijing suspended their visas.
“In March of this year, the Chinese Embassy issued a notice regarding visa facilitation for those receiving Chinese-made vaccines,” Bagchi said, referring to a statement from the Chinese embassy which said that only those Indians vaccinated by Chinese-made vaccines will be issued a visa.
Understood It is understandable that some Indian nationals have applied for Chinese visas after being vaccinated that way but have not yet been issued visas. “Since these Indian nationals have apparently met the requirements set by the Chinese side, we hope that the Chinese Embassy will be able to issue them visas soon,” Bagchi added.
India has not cleared the Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines for emergency use in India, despite its growing number of cases with 19 covid. India has been relying on the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine produced in India by the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech developed Covaxin. According to news reports, Indian and Indian students working in China have taken pictures of Chinese-made vaccines in places like the United Arab Emirates, Nepal or the Maldives.
The Indian Foreign Ministry website said there are about 23,000 Indian students studying at various universities in China in various disciplines. The Indian community numbers about 30,000. A number of Indians and people of Indian descent are also working as professionals with various multinational and Indian companies.
Regarding the issue of Indian students and others who are unable to travel to other countries, Bagchi said the foreign ministry was actively working to protect the interests of such people.
We have taken this issue to the relevant governments with priority, “he said, adding that the foreign ministry had asked Indian students facing difficulties to contact the ministry.
He also said that Bharat Biotech had requested the emergency use list for its Covaxin vaccine from the World Health Organization, Hopefully this approval process has been completed at an early date. “I understand that the Sputnik vaccine (manufactured by Russia) has also applied for the emergency use list,” Bagchi added.
