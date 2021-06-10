Record number of women in England and Wales performed abortions in 2020 | abortion





A record number of women in England and Wales performed an abortion last year, with an increase especially among women aged 30 and over. A total of 209,917 abortions were reported in 2020, with increasing numbers from year to year and from 207,384 in 2019. The largest increases in abortion rates by age were in women aged 30 to 34 with an increase of 16.5 per 1,000 in 2010 to 21.9 in 2020 Experts point to numbers for women who are able to seek home abortion treatment during the pandemic and also financial insecurity which means women have had to make tough decisions. Clare Murphy, chief executive of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, said the increase in numbers is due to an increase in the number of women over 30 in need of abortion care, and may also reflect the fact that as a result of early abortion at home by became legal, women no longer need to seek help outside of regulated providers. She added: But the pandemic has clearly influenced women’s pregnancy choices and this is reflected in the figures. Faced with economic insecurity, job insecurity, and the need to cheat on schooling and work at home, women and their partners have sometimes made difficult decisions when faced with an unplanned pregnancy. It is not surprising to see the percentage of women who already have children seeking abortion increase against this background as well as the increase in abortion among older women, which may also illustrate issues related to contraception during this period. In March 2020, the governments of the United Kingdom and Wales approved the home use of mifepristone, the first drug used in early medical abortion. This meant that early medical care for abortion could be provided remotely to those who qualify, through a virtual consultation. The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said the latest data showed that this new route has become standard, with 46% of all procedures in England being provided through telemedicine, and 62% of all procedures in Wales. In April 2020, the RCOG urged the displaced government and nations to introduce the necessary regulatory changes to allow both early medical abortion medications to be taken at home. They said this had helped reduce coronavirus transmission, led to a decrease in the average duration of pregnancies at the time of treatment and reduced the waiting time. Dr Edward Morris, president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said: Throughout the pandemic, early medical abortion has been redesigned to adopt a new model of care offered practically. This helped reduce coronavirus transmission, keep women and their families safe, and supported the delivery of essential health care. Data released today show not only has this helped us in our efforts to tackle the pandemic, but it has brought significant benefits to women by increasing access and reducing waiting times, allowing women to receive care earlier in pregnancy. . The abortion rate for those under the age of 18 has dropped over the last 10 years, from 16.5 per 1,000 women in 2010 to 6.9 per 1,000 in 2020. The decline since 2010 has been particularly noticeable in the under-16 age group, where rates have fallen from 3.9 per 1,000 women in 2010 to 1.2 per 1,000 women in 2020.

