International
No 10 suggests Oxford students hit by Rhodes boycott should be compensated | Oxford University
Students should be entitled to compensation if they are negatively affected by the refusal of some Oxford University academics to undertake additional duties for Oriel College over its decision not to remove a statue of Cecil Rhodes, Downing Street said.
Boris Johnsons spokesman said that while the government supported academic freedom, universities have a duty to maintain access to good quality education and to take action as needed.
The 150 academics involved in the protest are not refusing to participate in essential teaching, only in the field of information and entry into employment, including interviewing university admissions. They have also vowed not to participate in the recruitment and evaluation process of scholarships and other appointments in Oriel, along with boycotting talks, seminars and conferences.
The protest follows criticism of Oriels’ decision last month to keep a statue of Rhodes, the leading imperialist of the 19th century, despite an independent commission supporting its removal. The College cited regulatory and financial challenges in the explanation.
In a statement, 150 academics said the decision on the statue hurts us all. They said: Faced with Oriels’s stubborn attachment to a statue glorifying colonialism and the wealth it produced for the college, we think we have no choice but to withdraw all discreet work and goodwill collaborations.
This did not include supervising Oriel student graduates at the master or DPhil level, holding lectures in which Oriel students may be present, nor examining candidates who are Oriel students for university degrees, and any assignments specified in your contract. with your employer.
Asked about the action, No. 10 said: Students rightly expect to get a good deal out of their investment in higher education and we would expect universities to take the right action if any students are seriously affected by these actions, which may include compensation.
We fully believe in protecting academic freedom, but universities have a duty to maintain access to good quality education as a priority, especially given the disruption the pandemic has already caused to students.
It marks the recent intervention by Downing Street into the issue of statues of controversial figures. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson had previously welcomed Oriels’ decision to keep the statue.
Oxford Vice Chancellor Louise Richardson said she was deeply disappointed that some of my colleagues would choose to punish prospective students and students for their college actions, especially after the extended interruption of teaching during the pandemic.
Earlier Thursday, an senior academic suggested that one possibility might be to place a sign of forgiveness around the neck of the Rhodes statue. One of the options offered by the commission was retention and contextualization, so if the college placed a notice explaining who Cecil Rhodes was, it would be good, academician Robert Gildea, professor of modern history at Oxford, and one of the 150 signatories to the declaration, told BBC Radio 4s Today.
If college would put up a banner around his neck at lunch time saying sorry, that would be okay. Antony Gormley has suggested that the statue simply turn to the other side and look out of the wall, this would also be a very interesting idea.
It was announced in June last year that the commission would look into the matter, which students have been campaigning for since 2015, following the fall of the statue of British slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol.
The governing body Oriels voted in favor of removing the statue of Rhodes, a prominent donor to the college, and this decision was supported by the commission. But the college withdrew.
Gildea said the boycott was created to put pressure on the college to follow through on his promises, which he said students had sought to make as well. Taking no action was acceptable, he said.
