



The partnership goes back to Hard Rock roots, as the world-famous brand t-shirts were realized when the original London Cafe sponsored a local football team in the early 1970s. The team jersey featured the Hard Rock logo. The extra shirts were turned into cafes and given to loyal customers. Eventually, the restaurant had to set up a separate concession booth to handle the growing popularity of t-shirt sales. To this day, the classic Hard Rock t-shirt remains an integral part of the brand identity.

As part of the new partnership, Hard Rock has also unveiled a new collection of merchandise inspired by its new ambassador, Lionel Messi. In addition to the special 50th anniversary logos, the outfits show some of the player’s most iconic symbols, such as the lion, the number 10 from his Barcelona Jersey and the Messi logo itself. This collection joins the iconic line of branded goods, available in all its stores and online stores. “Over the past five decades, the Hard Rock brand has grown to become one of the most popular and beloved brands in the world, with a Cafe, Hotel or Casino located in 68 countries,” he said. Jim Allen, President of Hard Rock International. “It simply came to our notice thenth anniversary moment, we knew we had to partner with an icon to help us celebrate in a new and unexpected way, and there was no better choice than Lionel Messi” “I am honored to partner with such a well-known brand as Hard Rock, and even more so at this historic moment – its 50th anniversary!” said Lionel Messi. “Sport and music are an integral part of my life, a perfect combination between my profession and leisure. Combining the two is a great success and I am very happy that they have trusted me for this special result. It is an honor to be the first athlete to partner with a brand that has a history of merging with music legends. “ Allen and Messi have signed this deal with an original gift exchange. Messi has given him a signed copy of his golden ball; a gesture that Allen returned with an electric guitar created specifically for Messi. A copy of this guitar, signed by the player, will be displayed on a Hard Rock property to be announced soon, making it part of the most valuable collection of musical objects in the world. Live the Greatness The partnership is part of “Live Greatness”, the new campaign that Hard Rock has launched at the age of 50th anniversary, which marks a front and back in the brand, honoring its past as it illuminates a beacon of light towards the future. As part of the campaign, Messi debuts as an ambassador playing in one commercialshowing off his skills with the soccer ball as it takes its place amidst the brand’s fond memories. Commemoration of 50th Hard Rock Anniversary June 14, 2021 marks 50th Anniversary of Hard Rock Cafe opening its first location in London. To begin this milestone, participating Hard Rock Cafes will offer Country Burgers just for $ 0.71, during the first hour of business on the anniversary day. For access to additional assets related to Hard Rock’s partnership with Messi, please click here. About Hard Rock: Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with locations in 68 countries spanning 239 locations including hotels, casinos, music stores, live performance venues and cafes owned / licensed or managed. HRI also launched a joint venture called Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sports book, retail sports book and online gaming platform. Starting with a Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s largest and most valuable collection of authentic musical relics in more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed in its countries around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock International was awarded the top employer in the travel and leisure, gaming and entertainment industry by Forbes and was also named as the best US-managed company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine’s Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also took first place in the Casino Gaming 2020 Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. In addition, Hard Rock Hotels was named one of the best hotel brands in the JD Power Hotel Visitor Satisfaction Survey for the second year in a row. Hard Rock destinations are located in incoming international cities, including its two most successful ship properties in Florida and the world ‘s first hotel house with guitar in South Florida2020 Global Games Property. The brand is owned by the HRI parent unit The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or dyqan.hardrock.com. SOURCE Hard Rock International Similar links http://www.hardrock.com

