



Kim Jong Un certainly looked thinner last weekend when he emerged from his last long absence. But it may be Switzerland’s time for North Korean leaders providing clearer evidence that he has been seeing his weight. Read also: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un appears in public for the first time in months The ever-present IWC Schaffhausen Portfolio of Kims appears to have been more firmly fixed around his wrist in recent photos released by state media, according to an analysis published Tuesday by NK News. The Seoul-based news site compared close-up views of $ 12,000 from previous months to support observations that Kim, 37, had weakened. The weight of North Korean leaders has long been tracked by spy agencies for clues about the stability of his autocratic and secret regime, especially since his family has a history of heart disease. South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers in November that Kim weighed about 140 kilograms and had gained about 50 kilograms since coming to power in 2011. Foreign intelligence agencies want to know that Kim Jong Un is healthy enough to stay a leader for a long time, Colin Zwirko, a senior analyst, told NK News. What is going on behind the scenes if he is not healthy? And how does this affect security in the region as North Korea has nuclear weapons. Kim’s health became the subject of global intrigue during a 20-day absence last year in which he missed birthday celebrations for his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung. The Seoul-based news site Daily NK reported that Kim had undergone a cardiovascular surgery procedure and, when it finally appeared, NK News cited a mark on his wrist as possible evidence to support that theory. Kim had not appeared in North Korean state media for about a month before reports on Saturday that he had attended a meeting of the ruling party on economic issues. The country’s economy has shown little sign of growth this year after its worst contraction in decades as it continues to struggle with the pandemic, US sanctions and the lack of trade with China.

