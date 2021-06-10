India urges China to issue visas, resume travel for work, studies | Latest India News





India on Thursday called on China to issue visas to Indian nationals who meet all of Beijing’s travel requirements, including vaccination against stroke in China, so that they can return to their studies or jobs. The government is also taking steps to protect the interests of Indian nationals working or studying abroad but have been stranded in the country due to travel restrictions related to Covid-19, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi told a weekly press conference. The problems faced by these citizens are being addressed by the respective governments, he said. In the case of China, Bagchi noted that Indian nationals have not been able to travel again to resume their work or studies since November last year, even though Chinese citizens are able to travel to India despite the absence of direct connection. However, for Indian nationals, travel to China has not been possible since last November as the Chinese side had suspended existing visas. In March this year, the Chinese embassy issued a notice regarding visa facilitation for those receiving Chinese-made vaccines, Bagchi said. Understood It is understandable that some Indian nationals have applied for Chinese visas after being vaccinated that way but have not yet been issued visas. “Since these Indian nationals have apparently met the requirements set by the Chinese side, we hope the Chinese embassy will be able to issue them visas soon,” he said. Indian authorities have been in contact with Chinese counterparts to demand early resumption of travel by Indian citizens to China, especially for those working or studying there, he added. As we recognize the need to ensure security and strictly follow Covid-related protocols, substantial two-way travel should be facilitated, especially given the fact that Chinese nationals are able to travel to India, Bagchi said. According to official data, China is home to more than 55,000 Indian citizens, including more than 20,000 students. Many students and professionals returned to India after the Covid-19 explosion and have not been able to return to China. In the case of other countries as well, the government is aware of the challenges faced by Indian students who are unable to return to pursue their studies. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in line with the priorities of governments, has been actively working to protect the interests of Indians living abroad, whether for education, employment or other reasons, he added. We have addressed this issue with priority with the respective governments. We have also requested that students with difficulties contact the ministry of foreign affairs, he said, referring to a recent initiative launched to gather details of such students from across the country. Answering a specific question about the problems faced by Indians studying or working abroad who have been vaccinated with Covaxin stroke that has not yet been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), Bagchi said: We are aware that Bharat Biotech has urgently requested WHO use the list for Covax. We hope that this process of obtaining this approval has been completed at an early date.

