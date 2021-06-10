350,000 people starving in Ethiopia Tigray Conflict news

Some 350,000 people in Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray region are facing catastrophic food shortages, according to an analysis by United Nations agencies and aid groups.

There is now famine in Tigray, said UN aid chief Mark Lowcock after the release of the reports on Thursday.

The number of people starving is higher than anywhere else in the world, at any time since a quarter of a million Somalis lost their lives in 2011.

Lowcock said two million more people were just a step away from those extreme conditions and complained about the fact that some of the top UN agencies seeking to tackle the crisis have essentially no money.

The warning came as the United States and the European Union made a passionate prayer for greater international efforts to tackle the crisis in a region where more than 90 percent of the population is in urgent need of food aid.

Hunger can already occur in certain areas, threatening the lives of hundreds of thousands. Unconscious, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, said at a roundtable, condemning the UN Security Council’s failure to hold a public meeting to end the crisis.

The Security Council requested that in addition to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s ongoing inspections in Iran, that it monitor Iran’s compliance with “the steps required by the IAEA Board”. Vietnam, India and African countries.

Thomas-Greenfield said the shares were high as the UN urgently called for more than $ 200 million to boost its response.

We are witnessing a humanitarian nightmare, Thomas-Greenfield added. We can not let Ethiopia starve to death. We must act now to resolve what she called a man-made emergency.

The U.S. has announced an additional $ 181 million in funding to supply life-saving food, agricultural supplies, safe drinking water, housing, health care, and essential services to those in need in Tigray.

But international aid organizations have repeatedly complained that they have been barred from entering the region by Ethiopian forces and troops from neighboring Eritrea.

To avoid a humanitarian catastrophe, the entire international community must act directly and indirectly, quickly and forcefully, said EU Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarcic.

Fighting erupted in Tigray in November 2020 between government troops and the regions of the former ruling party, the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF). Violence has killed thousands of civilians and forced about two million from their homes in the mountainous region.

The Integrated Food Safety Phase (IPC) Classification Analysis concluded that more than 350,000 people were in Disaster (Phase 5 of the IPC) the most extreme warning between May and June 2021.

This severe crisis results from the cascading effects of conflict, including population displacements, movement restrictions, limited humanitarian access, loss of crops and livelihoods, and dysfunctional or non-existent markets, she said.

If the conflict deepens or humanitarian aid is hampered, most areas of Tigray will be at risk of starvation, the analysis warned. Even if aid distributions increase, the situation is expected to worsen by September.

Prior to the release of the reports, Mituku Kassa, head of Ethiopia’s National Prevention and Preparedness Committee, said a hunger statement would be inaccurate. He accused the TPLF of attacking the aid columns.

“We do not have any food shortages,” he told a news conference, adding that more than 90 percent of people had been helped by five operators.

The remaining TPLF forces attack the personnel, they attack the food trucks, Kassa said.

The Ethiopian Embassy in London said in a statement Saturday that the government takes its responsibility to end the current suffering of the Tigray people very seriously and has so far made joint efforts to comprehensively respond to the needs. humanitarian in the field, in coordination with international partners.

William Davison of the International Crisis Group said there were no real surprises for the deteriorating humanitarian situation.

Due to the ongoing conflict, a large number of farmers have lost the planting season and this has raised concerns even more, he told Al Jazeera.

Likewise, there is absolutely nothing surprising about the response of Ethiopian governments, he said, adding that the government has been obsessed with achieving military objectives since the beginning of the conflict.

They said the main phase of the operation was in early November and they say they are in the phase of rebuilding Tigray, instead of fighting and constant conflict, let alone fighting to prevent a famine so there is no surprise that they are discussing the figures.

A displaced woman and child collect water in the capital of the Tigrays Mekelle last February [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]