Live liver transplantation saves the COVID-19 patient

A 26-year-old kabaddi player who was battling COVID-19 recently underwent a liver transplant at a city hospital. His brother donated a portion of his liver. The patient has since recovered and been released, hospital authorities said. Ragul Gandhi, a national level kabaddi player, was brought from Puducherry to MGM Healthcare at a critical stage. He had developed complete liver failure and jaundice which worsened his condition. Within two days, he fell into a coma. Doctors performed a 12-hour procedure on May 21, barely 24 hours after his admission. Ragul referred to us with only one or two days of life in it. He was also fighting in the ambulance. We were all scared, but we went for action, said Thiagarajan Srinivasan, director of the Hospitals Institute of Liver Diseases, Transplant and Hepatobiliary Surgery. The patient was intubated in the ambulance and transported to a special isolated intensive care unit. He underwent continuous plasma purification, toxin filtration and liver dialysis. A CT scan of his lungs revealed no viral infection. Two of his family members who were good matches for Ragul tested positive for the infection. Without having cadaveric liver, doctors searched within his family for donors. His brother, Kathiravan, was transported from over 200 km in the hope of finding a suitable liver. Luckily he came out negative about the infection. COVID-19 tests in Ragul turned negative for lung involvement, indicating that with the necessary protective measures a transplant was possible. Meanwhile, Ravi R., academic director, Liver Diseases, discussed the issue with the secretary of the Liver Transplant Association of India and reached a consensus that an emergency liver transplant was the only option to save the lives of the athletes. The hospital created two bio bubbles one for the donor and another for the recipient. About 50 health care workers, including a team of 13 doctors, including two anesthesiologists, in addition to medical assistants and nursing staff, were deployed. Ragul was released on June 7. The team remained in isolation for 15 days after the procedure. None of them tested positive for the infection, said Dr. Thiagarajan, adding that Ragul would be able to play khabaddi within six months. Doctors said Raguls’s condition was caused by an overdose of medication. Liver necrosis is possible due to infections such as Hepatitis A, C or due to anti-TB medications. According to them, such an achievement was rare and only four such transplants were reported worldwide. The hospital was the first to perform a live liver transplant on a COVID-19 positive patient, they added. Senior consultants anesthetists Dinesh Babu and Nivesh said they used a cleaning system for airflow from the fans in addition to hepa filters to keep the air clean in the ICU and operating theaters.

