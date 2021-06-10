The EU intends to sanction judges, lawmakers, and executives in Belarus





The European Union has decided to propose sanctions against more than 70 people and organizations in a new round of sanctions aimed at the regime in Belarus, according to a person familiar with the matter. The move is the next step in the EU’s response to what it sees as a series of repressive actions by the Minsk authorities. The Belarusian government has been cracking down on protesters since last year’s disputed election, and last month forced a Ryanair flight to land in its capital to arrest a dissident journalist traveling from Athens to Vilnius. The bloc has already sanctioned seven Belarusian units and 88 individuals, including President Alexander Lukashenko, and was working to add more people even before Raman Pratasevich was arrested. Earlier this month, EU members agreed to ban Belarusian planes from European airspace and airports. The European Commission declined to comment. The new measures would put 71 individuals and seven other units on the list, which was extended in response to Pratasevich’s arrest, the person said, asking not to be identified while discussing private discussions. The list includes judges and prosecutors who have been involved in sentencing protesters as well as parliamentarians, government and law enforcement officials and business leaders linked to the regime, the person said. There are also a handful of companies and exporters operating in a range of industries accused of supporting Lukashenko’s government and its suppression of civil society. Read more: How Belarus hijacked a dissident from a Ryanair plane from Greece The proposed measures must be approved by the Member States before they take effect and will mean that those listed are banned from traveling to the EU and will have any EU-based assets frozen. Technical work continues on further measures, following an agreement by EU leaders in May to adopt “targeted economic sanctions”. The exact sectors to be affected have not yet been determined, but are likely to include areas such as potash, where state-owned enterprises are most active, an EU official told Bloomberg last month. The official said the goal was for the measures to be ready by summer. Potassium, a soil nutrient used to improve crops, is Belarus’ main export – it also supplies a large part of European demand – and the country’s only abundant mineral resource. The timing of sanctions will depend on the ability of the 27 EU national governments to reach agreement. It will have to name specific industries and be clearly defined to withstand possible legal proceedings. (Updates with the European Commission response to the third paragraph) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

