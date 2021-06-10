Nigeria fiki Twitter. Nigerians ask, what now?

The ban targets mass movements as Nigerian youths have used Twitter to organize, raise funds and raise global awareness in the past, says activist Rinu Oduala, a leading voice in recent years #EndSars protesting police brutality. If the Nigerian government can suspend Twitter now, then it may even try to suspend the internet during the election. I will not put it before them.

Days after Nigeria abruptly shut down Twitter, internet users say they are carrying the burden of the battle between high technology and government.

Nigeria is the latest country where Twitter has become a political rod, with citizens involved in a larger debate over free speech on social media. Outraged by the removal of the presidential post from Twitters, which the company considered threatening, the government cut off access last weekend to users of sites estimated to be around 1 in 5Nigerians.

The effect is so bad, says Chinonyelum Nnaji, who sells lightweight men’s clothing online, and made most of her business on Twitter. There is frustration to have clothing and no person buys it from you. Yesterday I was close to tears.

All over the world, Twitter critics accuse the platform of censoring politicians’ speech with its highly debated decisions to remove or tag posts that contain false information or threatening language. Yet Nigeria moves to silence Twitter, following its central role in recent protests, has raised fears of wider freedoms in Africa’s most populous country, especially with the general election in two years.

The ban targets mass movements as Nigerian youths have used Twitter to organize, raise funds and raise global awareness in the past, says activist Rinu Oduala, a leading voice in recent years #EndSars protesting police brutality. If the Nigerian government can suspend Twitter now, then it may even try to suspend the internet during the election. I will not put it before them.

Tension on Twitter

West African information minister Lai Mohammed announced the indefinite suspension of Twitters on the evening of June 4, citing the continued use of the platform for activities capable of undermining the existence of Nigerian corporations. By the next evening, users discovered they could no longer access platforms.

The outage came two days after Twitter deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the post violates his policy against abusive behavior. In it, Mr Buhari, a former army general who led troops during the country’s civil war in the late 1960s, had threatened to strike young people from the southeast by fasting for greater recognition and secession.

Officials have blamed recent attacks on government buildings in the region on Biafran separatists, whose push for independence sparked civil war. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand, the president wrote on Twitter.

Facebook received a similar post made by Mr. Buhari, but his site remains accessible.

In a statement Saturday, a presidential spokesman called the suspension Twitters temporary and said it was a response to several problems besides removing tweets, including misinformation.

While this is the first time Nigeria has interrupted an internet service, there have been several past attempts to control social media. A proposed bill is currently sitting with parliament after it met with a major protest last year. If passed, law would give a three-year prison sentence or a fine for anyone sharing information the government deemed false.

Nigeria spit on Twitter did not come out of the blue. With an ultra-connected youth population, Nigeria has some of the most engaged Twitter users in Africa. Amid rising insecurity and unemployment, the country’s youth have used the platform as a weapon of accountability, constantly calling politicians to harsh tweets and making government officials, many of them much older and less familiar with technology, nervous about the great power of social media pages

Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters / Dosje Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks at a press conference during a visit to Pretoria, South Africa, October 3, 2019. Last week, Twitter deleted a post by Mr. Buhari, saying he was violating his policy on abusive behavior.

Things came to a head when thousands of Nigerians took to the streets last October to protest against SARS, a police unit known for targeting and profiling young people, and which has been charged with death without trial. It christened the EndSARS protests, the movement became so popular globally, that marches were held from Boston and Budapest to Cape Town, and the hashtag #ENDSARS became popular on Twitter USA.

When security forces cracked down on protesters, the world saw him on Twitter and Instagram. And as celebrities began lending their voices to the movement, so did Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, further occupying government officials.

A global trend

Debates over the deletion of politicians in social media posts have recently been stirred in several countries, including the United States and India. Meanwhile, internet censorship is becoming increasingly common in repressive regimes, especially during uprisings, protests and elections. Senegal, Uganda, and Chad are among the African countries that have broken down social media sites or internet services just this year. Thirty countries on the continent have blocked social media in some way since 2015, according to a report by Surfshark, which provides virtual private networks (VPNs).

As Nigeria 2023 elections approach, there are fears of more repressive tactics reminiscent of the country’s 21-year military rule. Over the weekend, reported the local FIJ investigative platform that officials from China are in talks with the Nigerian government to set up an online firewall to enable deeper digital surveillance and internet blocks. Officials have denied the report.

So far, the Nigerian government has resisted calls to restore access to Twitter by NGOs and foreign governments, including the US The decision to ban and prosecute those who continue to use the platform is a clear and unjustified civic space and people’s rights to information through media society, says Anietie Ewang, Nigerian researcher for Human Rights Watch. Prohibition follows what appears to be a pattern of attacks aimed at stifling free expression. Authorities should lift the ban immediately and ensure that people in the country can access it [Twitter] without restrictions or fear of revenge.

Right now, many Nigerians are bypassing the ban using VPNs. Downloads increased this week by 1.409%, according to on the UK’s Top 10 VPN tracking site despite government threats to arrest those violating the ban. A recent directive has also targeted the press, banning TV and radio stations from sharing their stories on Twitter or using it to report.

But ordinary Nigerians are likely to continue to bear the brunt of the burden. In a country with high unemployment rates, many young people have participated in trading on sites like Twitter and Instagram. And already, say business owners, the ban is taking a toll.

Twitter is the source of my livelihood, says Ms. Nnaji. I still do not have a physical store and even if I did, I would not be able to reach the people I have sold to in different parts of the country [as fast]. The government should lift the ban as soon as possible.