Probably the new Israeli leader Naftali Bennett is a bit of an enigma

Naftali Bennett, the man on the verge of making Israel the next prime minister, has long been able to keep a foothold in different worlds. This quality of change of form proved essential in pushing the 49-year-old politician to the brink of power in a country as divided as it has been in nearly three-quarters of a century of statehood.

As the leader of a small hardline nationalist party, Bennett the son of American immigrants, a one-time elite military commando, the start-up entrepreneur who made a fortune in high technology is in many ways an impossible figure to emerge from. Israeli parliamentary policy with his own hands at the highest price of all.

But a combination of chance, perseverance and more than a touch of crude political opportunism has put Bennett in the position of ousting his former friend and mentor, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, when the Knesset, or parliament, holds a vote of confidence in a new ruling coalition on Sunday.

Using Israel’s longer-lived leader is no easy task, let alone governing as a result of a change of power ending the era. And Bennett is not even the official head of the change coalition, the kaleidoscopic political grouping that is united in his desire to oust Netanyahu and very few things.

In an extraordinary concession, centrist politician Yair Lapid, who leads the largest anti-Netanyahu alliance party, agreed to share the top spot in the rotation, with Bennett taking the first two-year turnaround. Because the Bennetts party was large enough for him to be judged as a quick vote, Israeli commentators called it a case of a political creator of the king who suddenly became king.

He won the lottery, said political analyst and pollster Dahlia Sheindlin, noting that while technically possible, it is virtually unheard of for the leader of a party with a single-digit number of seats in parliament to run for prime minister. But he also won the strategic lottery. He made this happen.

Although skilled in cultivating political relations, Bennett is something of an enigma even to those who have long been acquainted with him.

Fluent in English emphasized by America just as Netanyahu is Bennett is culturally familiar to North America after periods of life in Canada and the United States. He was born in the northern Israeli city of Haifa to Myra and Jim Bennett, who emigrated to Israel more than half a century ago from the Gulf Area.

At various points in his life, Bennett has chosen to move to circles where he is likely to be perceived as an outsider. In his youth, he was one of the first religious observer recruits in an elite military commando unit in which Netanyahu had served years earlier.

Bennett still wears a small yarmulke, or skull cap in Israel, normally a signifier of devout Orthodox Judaism who clings to bald geese in an unsafe way that even admirers sometimes mock easily. But his degree of religious respect is sometimes described by Israeli observers as Modern Orthodox. His wife, Gilat, a top-tier pastry chef, is reported to be a layman but a holder of Saturday.

Bennett was something like a special indicator in the high-tech world of Israel as well. Start-ups like the banking security firm Cyota, which he helped set up and later sell, are more likely to emerge from Israel’s secular, motionless environment than from the religiously observant one with which he is most closely identified.

He has also surprised some in Israel’s religious-nationalist community with relatively liberal views on gay rights and indications of a willingness to reduce the great political influence exerted by Israel’s ultra-orthodox rabbinical structure.

Yohanan Plesner, a former lawmaker whose 30-year acquaintance with Bennett dates back to their military days, describes the incumbent prime minister as a pragmatist.

He identifies opportunities and he seizes them, said Plesner, who heads the non-partisan Institute of Israeli Democracy because he is able to rethink himself and his message.

When Bennett entered electoral politics less than a decade ago, his vehicle was a shaky religious party called the Jewish House. But after interfering with its influential rabbis, he finally founded his party in 2019 Yamina, which means right.

The Bennetts family home, which he shares with his wife and four children, is on the quiet outskirts of Raanana’s Tel Aviv, within the borders of the internationally renowned Israel. But he lived briefly in a Jewish settlement on the North Shore; served briefly as head of the Yesha Council, the main settlement advocacy group; and has made maintaining Israeli control over what he refers to as Judea and Samaria the biblical name for the West Bank the cornerstone of his political philosophy.

A supporter of an annexation plan promoted by former US President Trump before he fell, Bennett has called for the momentum of building solutions not to stop for even a second.

His rhetoric about the Palestinians has often been inflammatory, even racist, and he claims that the creation of a Palestinian state would be a national suicide for Israel. But he also agreed to the unprecedented inclusion of an Islamic party, known by its Jewish acronym, Raam, in the coalition now ready to take power, and signaled a desire to improve the economic prospects of Israeli Arab citizens, who make up one-fifth of the countries’ population of about 9 million.

When Bennett threw in his lottery with Lapid something he had previously vowed never to do, prompting Netanyahu to angrily label him an artist, he declared that he, like other members of the coalition, was ready to compromise in the interest of broader goals. In recent days, he has sought to strike a manly tone, begging Netanyahu to avoid extremist language and extravagant threats.

Do not leave the scorched earth in your wake, he urged his former mentor earlier this week.

The fall between Bennett and Netanyahu, an episodic departure that became final with the formation of the coalition of change, was by all accounts a concern. With a 22-year age gap between the two, the relationship at its peak gave birth to father-son nuances, according to people who know the two men. Bennett even named his son after Netanyahu, the brother of war hero Yonatan.

The initial split, more than a decade ago, is often attributed at least in part to Bennetts’s fights with Netanyahu’s wife, Sarah. But the willingness of the prime ministers themselves to use and reject the allies is widely perceived as the reason he found himself politically without friends when former intimacy finally rallied against him.

The rise of Bennett, seen by many Israelis as the only way to stop an alarming slide toward autocracy by Netanyahu, is being hailed with almost universal indifference or contempt by Palestinians inside and outside Israel. The grief is going straight after Israel that recently ended fighting with Hamas, the rulers of the Gaza Strip, in which Palestinian deaths outnumbered Israeli casualties by a 20-on-1 ratio.

In disputed Jerusalem, where Israeli authorities harsh treatment of Palestinians facing property expropriation has drawn worldwide attention, the Bennetts government will face an early test of whether far-right Jewish activists stage a threatened two-day march. after he takes the oath.

Bennetts’ appropriateness kept him in good standing as the Israelis became increasingly disillusioned with the seemingly permanent political stalemate after four endless elections in two years. Mixing with Netanyahu who had first shot at the formation of a new government would have been a more natural ideological fit for him, but he instead accepted a political alliance that includes the main remnants of the peace camp surrounded by Israel.

I am a right-wing man and values ​​are important to me, he said a little two months before joining the new coalition.

Nor do his political opponents claim to have stabbed him.

None of us know who Naftali Bennett is. Especially not Naftali Bennett, lawyer and activist Danny Seidemann, a senior Palestinian rights activist in Jerusalem, wrote on Twitter last week. We will see.

