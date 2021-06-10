The Ethics Committee calls for comprehensive reforms following the NE charity scandal

A House of Commons committee is proposing a series of comprehensive reforms in the way the federal government makes contracts decisions after releasing a report on the WE Charity.

Among the nearly two dozen recommendations in its 116-page report presented today, the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics is urging the government not to award any contract to the WE group of independent untilan or forensic examination of the CRA. determine how cash flows between its charitable activities and their “multitude of outsourced companies and real estate”.

The committee also recommends that the government no longer award contracts to shell companies that lack assets in order to avoid liability.

During the WE scandal it was revealed that the federal government’s $ 912 million contract with the WE organization to run a student volunteer program was actually with the We Charity Foundation a shell company created by WE Charity.

The foundation was created to hold real estate, but that property was not transferred to the foundation when the agreement with the government was signed.

The committee said it also wants to see changes to the rules set up to prevent conflicts of interest by cabinet ministers. For example, he wants to toughen the conflict of interest consideration for ministers before cabinet decisions are made. He also says public office holders should be accompanied by staff to take notes when meeting with lobbyists.

The report is the result of a process that began in the summer of 2020 when the committee began looking at what safeguards were in place to prevent conflicts of interest in federal government spending policies. In November 2020, the committee shifted the focus of the study to conflicts of interest and lobbying over pandemic spending.

While presenting the report in Parliament on Thursday, Conservative MP Chris Warkentin, chairman of the committee, said government staff would testify and the committee’s difficulty in obtaining documents led him to conclude that many questions remain unanswered.

At a news conference today to mark the release of the report, the partisan brawl that followed the committee study was in full swing.

MP Michael Barrett, a conservative ethics critic and a member of the committee, said the report described the Liberal government’s unethical behavior and draws a link between speaking fees and expenses paid to members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s family with the voluntary student contract given to US.

Conservative MP Michael Barrett drew a line between the money paid by the US to members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s family and the decision to award a massive government contract to the charity. (Justin Tang / Canadian Press)

“The report describes in detail how Prime Minister Trudeau gave half a billion [dollar]contract with WE, an organization run by well-connected Liberals who paid Mr. Trudeau’s family members over half a million dollars in fees and expenses, “he said.

Barrett called for lobbying and conflicts of interest in Canada’s rules to intensify.

Liberal MP Brenda Shanahanak accused opposition MPs of taking the committee on a fishing expedition and attacked opposition tactics.

“Unfortunately, the numerous tactics used by members of the opposition … both (inside) and outside the work of the commission, blocked the conclusion of this study, subjected individuals to personal and material damage, and undermined the credibility and role of our commissioners. independent, “she said.

“Indeed, it was public harassment and violent threats against witnesses called to testify about this study that were particularly troubling.”

Shanahan said it was important to ensure the integrity of emergency spending decisions made during the pandemic, but said the opposition’s recommendations were either “useless or outside the scope of this study”. Shanahan said the committee should instead conduct a review of the conflict of interest rules and the act of lobbying.

NDP MP Charlie Angus said the committee study reveals that the WE scandal was run by politicians not public servants and normal checks and balances did not occur.

“This report is about what happens when friends of the government, Liberal insiders, get access where they should not have access,” he said.

NDP MP Charlie Angus says the WE Charity scandal was the result of “internal Liberal” gain within the government. (Parliament of Canada)

Angus called for tougher rules of conflict of interest, more power for public servants for their own organizations, and a study of the act of lobbying.

“You have to ask yourself and ask yourself in Canada, what does it take to be found guilty of violating the lobbying act in 2021?” he said.

The report comes a month after Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion concluded that former Finance Minister Bill Morneau had violated ethics rules in his relationship with WE Charity, but that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had not done so.

The charity WE broke its last silence today to respond to the report.

“It is critical to note that this is a partisan report issued by members of the opposition in Parliament,” the organization wrote in an email. “The charity WE has had 25 years of independent audits and has been subject to review by two forensic auditors, further confirming the financial integrity of the organization.”

The group said a forensic audit in the fall of 2020 of WE Charity and ME at WE Enterprise Social found that both operated with financial integrity.

The WE charity said the report confirms that public servants asked her to administer the CSSG student volunteer program and that she did not set the contract amount or process to follow.

“It is true that many of the committee’s recommendations would establish a robust mechanism for additional oversight of government procurement,” the WE Charity media statement said. “We just wish these were in place last summer, as we are confident that NE Charity would have been approved under these conditions and the CSSG program would have gone ahead.”

Elizabeth Thompson can be reached at [email protected]