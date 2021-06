The drone catches the sleep of the elephant herd after 300 miles of travel

It’s a Jumbo hug pond. A herd of wild elephants was seen taking a spoon break while sleeping during an epic 313-mile journey through China that has excited the world. Delightful new aerial footage shows members of a 15-member herd taking a well-deserved nap with their calves near Xiyang on Monday after leaving a nature reserve in southern Yunnan province to migrate north more than a year ago, according to BBC news. Poor Pachyderms, who are being tracked by 14 government drones, marched roughly 13 miles from the Kunming area on June 2 to their dormant site after heavy rain slowed their journey. Travelers were escorted by police as they trespassed near Kunming, a city of 8.5 million last week, causing at least 510 people and over 110 vehicles to block roads in order to instruct them to be safe, according to China. . Xinhua. Migratory elephants received a police escort near the city of Kunming, China. AP The fearless herd, which includes three calves, has walked along highways and across harvest fields, reportedly causing $ 1.1 million in economic losses in recent weeks. It is unclear why the animals left their habitat, and experts say such a long journey is rare for elephants. But they may be looking for new food sources due to deforestation, according to scientists. A herd of migratory elephants rests near the city of Xinyang, China. AP The size of the rainforest has shrunk and this has caused wild Asian elephants to flee their home in Xishuangbanna, Zhang Li, an ecology professor specializing in elephant study, told. Beijing News. Expanding elephant families also increases the chances of them undertaking a new home. The package may have been led to loss by an inexperienced leader, according to Professor Chen Mingyong. AP Chen Mingyong, a professor at the Yunnan University Asian Elephant Research Center, said the pack leaders probably have no experience and led the entire group to a loss, according to Xinhua. The footage also shows massive mammals running amok in rural villages, with a baby at one point reportedly drunk and passing away after eating fermented alcohol. According to scientists, elephants may be looking for new food sources due to deforestation. AP Officials have also thrown snacks such as corn cobs, bananas and pineapples in an effort to keep animals out of urban areas. Migration began in March last year, when the herd left with 17 elephants, according to the Yunnan Forest Fire Brigade which is responsible for monitoring the elephants.

