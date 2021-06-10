The rising threshold for self-generating energy will benefit Eskom, says the mining industry





President Cyril Ramaphosa says the development reflects the government’s determination to achieve energy security.

The measure also aims to encourage investment in the country and address energy shortages.

The Minerals Council of South Africa has welcomed the development as a positive step. In the face of the growth-limiting energy crisis, the government has moved to raise the threshold for excluding self-generating licenses from companies to 100 MW, an action that has been assessed by the mining industry, which has been hit hard by outages. Restrictions on the country’s energy supply have been seen by the mining sector as a major obstacle to productivity and investment, with repeated calls for reform by executives. The current magic of reducing load has seen the lights go out for several hours almost every day as state-owned power generator Eskom struggled with numerous infrastructure breakdowns. On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government would amend the Electricity Regulation Act to raise the licensing threshold for embedded generation projects from 1 MW to 100 MW, as part of an urgent initiative aimed at mitigating the crisis and easing the pressure on Eskom. This will exclude generation projects up to 100 MW in size from licensing requirements by the energy regulator. The South African Minerals Council, which represents the country’s mining firms, has praised the development. He believes that removing the bureaucracy would give Eskom “room for greater and proper maintenance to enable the company to rebuild a reliable fleet of power stations” capable of ensuring energy distribution for country. The industry body is ready to implement at least 1.6 GW, mostly renewable and privately funded, embedded generation projects being planned by mining companies. In May, Gold Fields said its board had approved the R660m construction of a 40 MW solar plant at the firm’s South Deep gold mine, after being granted a license by the South African National Energy Regulator in February. Positive motion Following the Ramaphosa revision of the license waiver threshold, Gold Fields executive vice president Martin Preece told FIN24 South Deep would “evaluate options to increase its renewable electricity capacity to reduce grid support, for go closer to our de-carbonization. “targets” and set back the margin on business. Preece said work on South Deep was progressing on the approved 40 MW project. The project is estimated to be completed by the second quarter of 2022. “We can potentially expand the capacity to 70 MW at this site, with further potential expansion to other locations identified on our property.” Gold Fields previously stated that it expected the solar plant to save it R120 million in electricity cost a year. Currently, electricity represents 13% of the operating costs of the mine. The plant will be financed from cash generated by the mine over the next two years. While the company welcomed the positive move, Preece stated that it was critical that the government provide a “one-stop shop” that could handle all regulatory requirements in a single process. Announcing the intervention, which is expected to boost government efforts to boost growth, Ramaphosa said the easing of energy rules reflects the government’s determination to achieve energy security and reduce the impact of shedding on businesses and households. the whole country. The move is also expected to significantly reduce barriers to investment, according to Ramaphosa. Despite the energy challenges, the mining industry has been a major component of growth during the pandemic period, thanks to higher commodity prices that boosted enterprise profits. However, Business Unity South Africa has raised concerns that the current energy crisis could reverse the narrow first GDP growth in the first quarter if the government does not intervene. Changes affecting the threshold increase will be published by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy within the next 60 days.

