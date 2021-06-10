Bombay HC renders separate judgment on the validity of Section 13 (8) (b) of the IGST Act





MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday issued a separate decision in a challenge to the constitutional validity of Article 13 (8) (b) of the Integrated Goods and Services Act (IGST) imposing a liability on the service provided by intermediaries for persons settled abroad.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan declared the section unconstitutional. Justice Abhay Ahuja, who was on the bench of the division that heard the challenge in a petition filed in 2018 by Dharmendra Jani, objected. His dissenting verdict will be handed down on June 16.

Justice Bhuyan said what we notice is that Article 13 (8) (b) of the AGT Act read with Article 8 (2) of the Act has created a fabrication that judges the export of service by an intermediary to be a local supply, i.e., one of the -state supply. This is definitely an artificial device created to overcome a constitutional embargo. The question for consideration is whether the creation of such a judicial provision is permissible or should it take the impression of a constitutional court? ”

And he said there is no hesitation in adhering to Article 13 (8) (b) of the IGST Act, 2017 is ultra vires of the Law except it is unconstitutional. ”

The judge said, “By artificially creating a judicial provision in the form of Article 13 (8) (b) of the IGST Act, where the location of the recipient of the service provided by an intermediary is outside India, the place of supply has been treated as the location of the supplier “That is, in India. This goes against the scheme of the CGST Act as well as the IGST Act except that it is beyond the charging sections of both Acts.”

But Justice Ahuja said he begs to change, for reasons to be pronounced next week.

Janis’s case was that he was a Mumbai-based property concern providing marketing and promotion services to clients outside India. It requires purchase orders for its foreign customers and promotion of goods sold by its overseas customers in India.

Section 13 deals with the situation when the location of the supplier or recipient is outside India and section 13 (8) states that the place of supply of the service will be the location of the supplier which is the intermediary service under sub-clause (b).

Section 8 (2) of the IGST Act states that in the event of a supply of services where the supplier’s location and the place of supply of the service are in the same condition, it would be treated as an intra-state supply. Thus, the export service by the applicant as an intermediary would be treated as an interstate supply providing such a binding transaction to the payment of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) and the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST), of which he paid in protest and attacked validity for reasons of the right to equality as well.







