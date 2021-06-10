Jharkhand says only 1.5% of Covid vaccine losses, 33.95% of figures are ‘old data’ | India News





RANCHI: Calling the Jharkhand vaccine loss figure from the Center at 33.95 per cent as “old data”, the Hemant Soren government on Thursday said it had received permission from the central ministry to correct the linked data and the vaccine loss was 1.5 percent in the State.

Efforts made by the state government including increasing the rate of inoculation have resulted in vaccine losses at 1.5 percent from the previous 4.5 percent, she said.

According to center data, Kerala and West Bengal recorded negative losses of Covid-19 vaccines in May, saving doses of 1.10 lakh and 1.61 lakh respectively, while Jharkhand reported maximum losses of 33.95 percent.

“We have already raised the issue with the center during several rounds of video conferencing. The 33.95 per cent spending data is outdated. The Union Ministry has given us permission to correct the data on the portal.

“The permit has been obtained from us only today and accordingly, we will correct it as the loss has come to 1.5 per cent,” Zharkhand told nodal vaccination officer A Dodde PTI.

Dodde said the correction process was underway.

According to vaccine data from the Jharkhand National Health Mission, in a short span of two weeks between May 26 and June 8, nearly 6 lakh new doses of vaccine were administered across the state.

Vaccine coverage in Jharkhand was 40.12 lakh doses on May 26, which rose to 46.07 lakh doses on June 8 in the morning, according to the state government.

“As of May 26, the availability of net vaccines in the state government was 42,07,128 doses, of these 40,12,142 doses were administered while on June 8, the availability of net vaccines was 46,76,990, of these 46,07,189 doses were administered in People.

“This resulted in a reduction in losses to 1.5% from 4.5% early on,” the Jharkhand government had said on Wednesday.

Earlier, in disagreement with the center on vaccine loss data, the Jharkhand government had said on May 28 that the union ministry had agreed to correct the state waste data after stressing that the CoWIN portal by May 27 had mistakenly shown the figure. state loss at “38.45” percent, much higher than the current one.

Safety was provided during a video conference between Union health ministry officials and health ministry officials from four states, including Jharkhand.

The Jharkhand government had on the night of May 27 fired a letter to set the record close to the feet of Prime Minister Hemant Soren by releasing to the market the data of the center vaccine residues for his state.

The Jharkhand government, according to the figures then had said that if the loss figures are corrected based on the data attached to the letter, the loss figure will be below 4.63 per cent.

The Union Ministry of Health in a statement on May 25 had said that despite repeatedly urging states to keep vaccine losses below 1 percent, many states such as Jharkhand (37.3 pc) reported losses much higher than average national (6.3 pc).

In return, Jharkhand had challenged, saying it is wrong to predict that the vaccine loss ratio is up to 37.3 percent in the state while the fact remained that it is well below the national average and currently stands at 4.63 percent.

Prime Minister Soren had harshly attacked the center, saying how can it be imagined that Jharkhand would allow its “suraksha kavach” (defense equipment) to go to waste?

The CoWIN portal developed by the central government for the vaccination program displayed vaccine loss data for Jharkhand at 38.45 percent as of May 27th.

“The total loss of Jharkhand doses is predicted to be 38.45 percent on the CoWIN portal by May 27 … A list of session locations with current data attached to the letter so that after the correction of the CoWIN portal can be predicted the status of correct “, the project director, the National Health Mission wrote to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on the night of 27 May.

A state-level review estimated that human error and typing by some vaccinators when entering data into the CoWIN portal combined with some defects in the loss calculation in CoWIN software resulted in the portrayal of higher-than-actual losses, the letter e mentioned, the state government had said

The Union Government set up the CoWIN portal and said all immunizations would be part of the National Vaccination Program and would be captured on the CoWIN platform along with stocks and the price for vaccination applicable at all inoculation centers.

The platform looks at immunization management and reporting.







