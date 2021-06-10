PARIS Europe is opening up to Americans and other visitors after more than a year of restrictions imposed by COVID, in the hope of attracting tourists and their dollars to continents trattoria, sights and cultural treasures. But travelers will need patience to figure out who is allowed in which country and how.

As the doors of European Trade Unions reopen one by one to the outside world for the first time since March 2020, tourists will discover a patchwork of systems instead of a single free zone without borders because national governments have resisted surrendering control over their boundaries between pandemics. And Britain after Brexit is going its way completely.

Meanwhile, the hospitable mood is not always reciprocal. U.S. borders, for example, remain largely closed to non-Americans.

Here is a look at the current rules of entry to some popular European tourist destinations. One Warning: While these are regulations written by governments, travelers may encounter hiccups as airlines or railway officials try to make sense of them.

France

If you have been vaccinated, come to France. But only if you have received one of the four EU approved vaccines: Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. This works for Americans as long as they can produce official vaccination evidence but not for large parts of the world like China and Russia where other vaccines are used.

Frances borders officially opened on Wednesday. Vaccinated visitors from outside Europe and some green countries will still be required to have a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours, or a negative antigen test no longer than 48 hours. Unvaccinated children will be allowed to enter with vaccinated adults, but will need to show a negative test by age 11.

Tourists are banned from 16 countries struggling with virus overload and disturbing variants that are on a red list that includes India, South Africa and Brazil.

Unvaccinated visitors from orange list countries, including the US and Britain, cannot come for tourism, for specific, imperative reasons only.

Americans the second largest group of foreign tourists in Italy have been welcome sincemid-may AND international tourists have generally been welcomed since 3 June. However, they must be isolated upon arrival for 10 days, unless they arrive at so-called COVID-tested flights. This means that passengers are tested before and after the flight and must complete documentation of their location to facilitate contact tracking if required.

US-tested COVID flights launched in Decemberand have also been operating since May from Canada, Japan and the United Arab Emirates.

Italy also began allowing tourists from Britain and Israel last month, meaning they no longer need an essential reason to visit and should not be isolated, provided they present evidence of a negative COVID test take no more than 48 hours before arrival.

The same rules apply to passengers from EU countries and those on COVID-tested flights from the US, Canada, Japan and the UAE.

Greece

Greece based on tourism startedopening for American travelers back in May, and now visitors from China, Britain and 20 other countries are also allowed to visit for non-essential travel.

Everyone must obtain a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test and fill out a form to find passengers on their plans in Greece. This directive expires on June 14, but can be extended.

Athens has long pushed for a common EU approach, but did not expect it to materialize. On June 1, Greece, Germany and five other bloc members introduced a COVID-certified system for travelers, weeks before the start of the July 1 program in the 27-nation bloc.

Spain

Spain kicked off its summer tourism season on Monday welcoming vaccinated visitors from the US and most countries, as well as European visitors who can prove they are not infected.

Americans and most other non-Europeans need an official vaccine certificate from a health authority. Spain accepts those who were inoculated with four EU-approved vaccines as well as two Chinese vaccines authorized by the World Health Organization as long as visitors are fully vaccinated at least two weeks before the trip.

Arrivals from Brazil, South Africa and India are banned at the moment due to high levels of infections there, and unvaccinated Americans and many other non-EU nationalities cannot come to Spain for tourism right now.

But there are exceptions for countries considered low risk, such as citizens from Britain, who can arrive without any health documents. EU citizens must provide vaccination proof, a certificate indicating that they have recently recovered from COVID-19, or a negative antigen or PCR test taken within 48 hours of arrival.

Great Britain

There are now few, if any, American tourists in the UK. Britain has a traffic light system for assessing countries at risk, and the US along with most European nations are on the amber list, which means everyone who arrives must self-isolate themselves at home or in the country where they are stay for 10 days.

Airlines and airport operators in the UK and US are pushing for a corridor to allow tourism resumption and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to raise the issue when he meets with President Joe Biden at a G-7 summit in England this week.

Meanwhile, anyone traveling between Britain and mainland Europe is warned: In addition to the isolation requirement for those arriving or returning to the UK coast, growing concern about the delta version of the virus has prompted several other countries to impose special restrictions on those arrive from Britain

European Union

The 27-nation EU does not have a unified COVID tourism or border policy, but has worked for months in a joint digital travel certificate for those vaccinated, newly tested, or recently recovered from the virus. EU lawmakers defended the plan Wednesday.

The free certificates, which will contain a QR code with advanced security features, will allow people to move between European countries without having to quarantine or undergo additional coronavirus tests upon arrival.

Several EU countries have already started using the system, including Spain, Germany, Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark and Poland. The rest is expected to start using it on July 1st.

Meants is primarily intended for EU citizens, but Americans and others can also get the certificate if they can convince the authorities in an EU country they are entering that they qualify for one. And the lack of a formal vaccination certification system in the US can complicate matters.

Associated Press reporters across Europe contributed to this story