International
Skeletons of people associated with the Viking Age to reunite to exhibit |
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) The skeletons of two bound Viking-era men, one who died in central Denmark and the other who was killed in England during a massacre ordered by a king, will be reunited for an exhibition in Copenhagen this month.
Scientists on both sides of the North Sea have established a genetic link between the knights. DNA tests showed they were either half brothers or nephews and uncles, said Copenhagen University geneticist Eske Willerslev.
The man from the island of Funen in central Denmark was a farmer in his 50s; his skeleton was excavated in 2005 near the town of Otterup. He was 182-centimeters tall (just under 6 meters), had arthritis in most of his bones and signs of inflammation inside some ribs that could indicate tuberculosis, according to the chief curator of the City Museums of Odense Jesper Hansen.
The man is likely to take part in raids for which the Vikings remain known because he also has a violent wound in his left pelvis, which may have originated from a proper blow from a sword. The wound from that blow may have cost him his life because he did not heal, Hansen said in a statement.
Across the North Sea, the skeleton of a young man was found in a mass grave near Oxford, England in 2008 with the remains of at least 35 other men. All were killed more than 1,000 years ago when the king ordered the killing of dozens of Danish colonists.
He died from massive injuries from several types of weapons, said Lasse Soerensen, head of research at the National Museum of Denmark. His skull shows traces of at least nine lesions caused by a sword or other sharp object, and the skeleton also revealed signs that he had been shot several times in the back.
The skeleton pair will be on display as part of an exhibition titled Togtet – Danish for Attack – which opens June 26 at the National Museum of Denmark.
From 850 AD, people from Denmark settled in England as farmers. King Aethelred II ordered the Danes – adults and children – to be killed in 1002.
During the Viking Age, which is considered to be from 793 to 1066, knights known as Vikings undertook large-scale attacks, colonizations, conquests, and trade throughout Europe. They also arrived in North America.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]