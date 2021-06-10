Skeletons of people associated with the Viking Age to reunite to exhibit

Scientists on both sides of the North Sea have established a genetic link between the knights. DNA tests showed they were either half brothers or nephews and uncles, said Copenhagen University geneticist Eske Willerslev.

The man from the island of Funen in central Denmark was a farmer in his 50s; his skeleton was excavated in 2005 near the town of Otterup. He was 182-centimeters tall (just under 6 meters), had arthritis in most of his bones and signs of inflammation inside some ribs that could indicate tuberculosis, according to the chief curator of the City Museums of Odense Jesper Hansen.

The man is likely to take part in raids for which the Vikings remain known because he also has a violent wound in his left pelvis, which may have originated from a proper blow from a sword. The wound from that blow may have cost him his life because he did not heal, Hansen said in a statement.

Across the North Sea, the skeleton of a young man was found in a mass grave near Oxford, England in 2008 with the remains of at least 35 other men. All were killed more than 1,000 years ago when the king ordered the killing of dozens of Danish colonists.

He died from massive injuries from several types of weapons, said Lasse Soerensen, head of research at the National Museum of Denmark. His skull shows traces of at least nine lesions caused by a sword or other sharp object, and the skeleton also revealed signs that he had been shot several times in the back.

The skeleton pair will be on display as part of an exhibition titled Togtet – Danish for Attack – which opens June 26 at the National Museum of Denmark.

From 850 AD, people from Denmark settled in England as farmers. King Aethelred II ordered the Danes – adults and children – to be killed in 1002.

During the Viking Age, which is considered to be from 793 to 1066, knights known as Vikings undertook large-scale attacks, colonizations, conquests, and trade throughout Europe. They also arrived in North America.