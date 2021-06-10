The man who hit President Macron Takes Sentence 4 MonthsExBulletin

International
VALENC, France (AP) A 28-year-old Frenchman who described himself as a right-wing or far-right “patriot” was sentenced to four months in prison on Thursday for slapping President Emmanuel Macron in the face.
Damien Tarel was also banned from ever holding public office in France and possessing a gun for five years during the blast on Tuesday, which grabbed Macron’s left cheek with an audible kick as the French leader was greeting a crowd.
During Thursday’s trial, Tarel testified that the attack was impulsive and unplanned and driven by anger at the “fall” of France.
He sat up straight and showed no emotion as the court in the southeastern city of Valence convicted him of a charge of violence against a person invested with public authority. He was sentenced to four months in prison and given an additional 14 months probation. His girlfriend cried.
Tarel, who shouted a call for centuries of royal war as he ousted the president, described himself as a far-right or far-right “patriot” and member of the yellow vest economic protest movement that rocked Macron’s presidency in 2018 and 2019.
Ready and calm, he resolutely defended his action and his views on Macron, without giving details of what policies France wants to change.
Tarel admitted hitting the president with a “quite violent” slap. “When I saw his friendly, lying look, I felt disgusted and had a violent reaction,” he told the court. “It was an impulsive reaction … I was surprised by the violence myself.”
As he said he and his friends had thought of bringing an egg or a cream pie to throw to the president, he said they gave up on the idea and insisted the licking was not premeditated.
“I think Emmanuel Macron represents the downfall of our country,” he said, without explaining what he meant.
He told investigators he had right-wing or ultra-right political convictions without being a member of a party or group, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Shuplaka drew attention to a variety of ultra-right groups buzzing beneath France’s political landscape, which are considered increasingly dangerous despite their small following.
Macron would not comment Thursday in court, but insisted that “nothing justifies violence in a democratic society, ever.”
“It’s not such a big deal to get a slap in the face when going to a crowd to greet some people who have been waiting for a long time,” he said in an interview with BFM-TV. “We must not make that stupid and violent act more important than it is.”
At the same time, the president added, “we should not make it banal, because anyone with public authority has the right to respect.”
Another person arrested in the fraud that followed the slap, identified by the prosecutor as Arthur C., will be tried at a later date, in 2022, for unlawful possession of a firearm.
The prosecutor’s office said, as well as finding the weapons, the police who searched Arthur C.’s home also found books on martial arts, a copy of Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” manifesto and two flags, one symbolizing the Communists and another the Revolution. rus.
Neither Tarel nor Arthur C., also 28, had police records, the prosecutor said.
While crimes in France often take months or years to try, in this case the authorities used a special emergency procedure to hold a trial within just two days of being slapped. Tarel did not object to the procedure.
The videos showed the Macron attacker licking the French leader’s left cheek and his bodyguards pushing the man during a quick meeting and greeting with members of the public, who were held behind traffic barriers in the summer town of Tain-l ‘ Hermitage.
The assailant was heard shouting “Montjoie! Saint Denis!” a centuries-old cry of royal war, before ending with “A bas la Macronie,” or “Down with Macron.”
