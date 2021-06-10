Scholars at Oxford University refuse to teach under the colonialist statue





A long-running controversy at Oxford University over a statue of Cecil Rhodes, the British imperialist seen by many as an apartheid architect in South Africa, gained new momentum this week as more than 150 academics said they would not agree to taught college students where the monument sits. The researchers sent a letter to the college saying they would reject requests from Oriel College, one of the 39 self-governing entities that make up the university. to give instructions to his undergraduate students and to attend or speak at college-sponsored events, among other measures. Faced with Oriels’s stubborn attachment to a statue glorifying colonialism and the wealth it produced for the College, we think we have no choice, they wrote in the first letter from The New York Times. The boycott is the latest high-profile protest on a complex account taking place in Britain and several other European countries over their colonial and slave trade pasts. In museums, public spaces and schools, a long discourse arguing that colonial forces brought civilization to African countries is changing, with many critics arguing that very little is being done to confront the past.

On Wednesday, some students from Magdalen College at Oxford University removed a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, the ruling monarch, arguing that the British monarchy represented colonial history. The British government has largely resisted such calls and a cabinet minister vowed earlier this year to salvage statues of Britains from clever militants. What has stood for generations should be considered thoughtfully, not deliberately or by order of a crowd the bays, Robert Jenrick, minister, said in The Telegraph. After the Black Life protests matter, thousands of demonstrators gathered in Oxford last June to demand that the statue of Rhodes be torn down. Protesters across Britain also targeted monuments dedicated to Winston Churchill and in Bristol, demonstrators tore down a statue of slave trader Edward Colson, whose profits played a major role in building the city. The statue, which was thrown at the city port, is now on display in a museum.

Cities like Bristol in England or Bordeaux and Nantes, on the Atlantic coast of France, have been forced to admit that they prospered through the enslavement and forced labor of many people. Belgium has sent deepest condolences to the Democratic Republic of Congo for the millions of deaths and devastating damage it caused during decades of colonization, and local authorities in the city of Antwerp removed a statue of King Leopold II, who was behind colonization.

In Oxford, Oriel College has for years been concerned about the fate of the Rhodes statue, which is a prominent feature of its main building on one of Oxford’s largest streets. While the governing body of Oriel Colleges has said it supported his removal, the college announced last month that would not remove statue, citing financial concerns and arguing that the operation could take years without any assurance of outcome. Instead, he pledged to raise money for scholarships aimed at students from South Africa and create an annual lecture on Rhodes’s legacy, among other initiatives. We understand that this nuanced conclusion will be disappointing for some, but we are now focused on providing practical actions aimed at improving the information and daily experience of ethnic Black and minority students, said college provocateur Neil Mendoza. Telegraph. (In addition to serving as a college professor, Mr. Mendoza sits in the upper house of the upper house of the House of Lords, the British Parliaments, as a Conservative lawmaker.) Simukai Chigudu, an associate professor of African studies at Oxford University and one of the academics who launched the boycott, said the objections from Oriel Colleges were insufficient. Join Michael Barbaro and the Daily team as they celebrate students and teachers ending a year like no other with a special live event. Prepare with students from Odessa High School, which was the subject of a Times documentary audio series. We’ll even get louder with a performance from the odessa award-winning marching band drum line, and a special speech for the celebrity start. For years, Oriel has been vague about the statue, Dr Chigudu said. They do not act in good faith, so we will not engage in activities in good faith with them.

Under the Oxford University College system, students participate in lectures, seminars, and small group sessions known as guides, all created by the college to which they are affiliated. While professors are also affiliated with colleges, they can make tutors of students from different colleges if needed. The boycott means the 150 participating professors, who are from other colleges at the university, will not teach any of the 300 undergraduate students from Oriel. They will also not attend any conferences or other events organized by the college. (The boycott will not affect Oriel graduate students as graduate students enroll in classes through their Department of Legal Studies, or Philosophy, for example.) A student representative for Oriel College did not respond to a request for comment. Oriel College said in a statement On Thursday that academics ’decision not to engage in teaching activities with college students would have a proportionate impact on our students and the wider academic community in Oriel, for which we all have a duty of care.

Rhodes’s legacy was discussed at Oxford University even before his death: in 1899, 90 academics signed a petition against Rhodes’s visit to Oriel College to receive an honorary degree. I grew up in Oxford as a child and can recall that there were already some issues with the statue in the 1980s, said Danny Dorling, a university geography professor and a letter signer, who said the statues’ presence was a stain on reputation. of universities.

In 2015, students signed a petition and staged a protest against the monument, following the leadership of students at the University of Cape Town in South Africa, who had successfully demanded that a similar statue of Rhodes be removed. The Rhodes Must Fall movement at Oxford University has since staged several anti-statue protests, with renewed vigor over the past year. Born in Britain, Rhodes studied at Oriel College in the late 19th century before becoming Prime Minister of the Cape Colony in South Africa in 1890. Through his diamond company, De Beers, Rhodes annexed large tracts of land, and settlers and the soldiers he led killed thousands of civilians. Rhodes biographers and critics have highlighted his racist views, saying his discriminatory policies against locals opened the door to apartheid. Rhodes died in 1902, and in his will today donated the equivalent of nearly milion 12 million to about $ 17 million to Oriel College. Dozens of international students also study at Oxford University each year through Rhodes Stock Exchange, which was created through the will of Mr. Rhodes. Previous beneficiaries include Bill Clinton and a former Australian Prime Minister, Tony Abbott.

Following the protests in Oxford last year, the governing body of Oriel Colleges appointed an independent commission to study the options for the statue. He supported the removal of the statue as well as a plaque commemorating Rhodes on another street in Oxford.

In one Report with 144 pages, the commission recalled the past college in Rhodes: its policies in Cape intensified racial segregation and its actions were responsible for extreme violence against African people, according to a quoted professor. Does the College want to preserve such a central symbol of racial segregation at a time when society, and institutions such as Oxford University, are working hard to deal resolutely with this legacy? William Beinart, an emitus professor of African studies at Oxford University, wrote in the report. Prof. Dorling, who signed the letter last week, said the boycott was aimed at the show frustration at the inaction of Oriel colleges. You can not keep the statue of a racist on the top basement of a college building, said Prof Dorling, adding that removing it was a matter of time. The question is how many months, years, decades.

